Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cody Bellinger
Report: Cody Bellinger stays with the Yankees, agrees to 5-year, $162.5 million contract
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears
Rams vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for the NFC Championship Game
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Start.JPG
SuperMotocross Round 3, Anaheim 2: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260121.jpg
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
nbc_roto_tylerherro_260121.jpg
Herro (ribs) unlikely to play in Heat’s road trip

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cody Bellinger
Report: Cody Bellinger stays with the Yankees, agrees to 5-year, $162.5 million contract
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears
Rams vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for the NFC Championship Game
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Start.JPG
SuperMotocross Round 3, Anaheim 2: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260121.jpg
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
nbc_roto_tylerherro_260121.jpg
Herro (ribs) unlikely to play in Heat’s road trip

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

January 21, 2026 02:33 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones being elected to the Baseball all of Fame and the effects that cheating scandals have on what makes a player worthy.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260121.jpg
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_260120.jpg
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
nbc_dps_indianawinsnationaltitle_260120.jpg
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260120.jpg
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260119.jpg
17:18
Could Bills hire McDaniel, Daboll as head coach?
nbc_dps_nfldivisionalroundrecap_260119.jpg
13:13
Is Allen main reason why Bills lost to Broncos?
nbc_dps_mcdermottdiscussion_260119.jpg
09:32
Bills face ‘huge transition’ after McDermott era
DPS_divisional_260116.jpg
13:36
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
nbc_dps_kyletuckerdodgers_260116.jpg
08:22
Tucker’s contract ‘good for LA, bad for baseball’
nbc_dps_collegebasketballscandal_260116.jpg
07:58
NCAA players charged in game-fixing scandal
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260115.jpg
17:02
How attractive is the Steelers head coaching job?
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_260115.jpg
20:39
RGIII: Johnson, Williams ‘flourishing’ together
nbc_dps_boomeresiasoninterview_260115.jpg
12:53
Giants will have ‘high’ expectations with Harbaugh
nbc_dps_nflcoachopenings_260115.jpg
03:49
NYG reportedly beat ATL in Harbaugh sweepstakes
nbc_dps_dantemoore_260115.jpg
03:53
Moore made ‘astute’ choice with Oregon return
nbc_dps_alexsmithinterview_260114.jpg
14:06
Smith: Ravens ‘greatly underachieved’ this season
nbc_dps_dponmiketomlin_260114.jpg
12:58
Did Tomlin ‘voluntarily’ step down as Steelers HC?
nbc_dps_gerrydulacinterview_260114.jpg
08:03
Dulac: ‘I would expect’ Tomlin to coach again
lebron_dps.jpg
16:34
Miller: LeBron wants ‘another shot’ at NBA title
nbc_dps_cowherint_260113.jpg
17:20
Cowher: Texans vs. Steelers was tale of two halves
nbc_dps_tuckerint_260112.jpg
16:40
Where’s the best fit for Harbaugh?
nbc_dps_playoffrecap_260112.jpg
05:04
Allen comes up clutch for Bills vs. Jaguars
nbc_dps_miamiolemissrecap_260109.jpg
12:03
How will home-field advantage help Miami in title?
mendoza.jpg
19:43
Quinn on close Miami win, Indiana-Oregon preview
olemissmiamipassinterference.jpg
16:34
Did referees miss pass interference call on Miami?
nbc_dps_jessepalmerinterview_260108.jpg
13:10
Palmer: SEC still best college football conference
nbc_dps_dponlanekiffin_260108.jpg
05:38
Patrick to Kiffin: ‘Stay in your lane’
dolphinsmcdanielcoachvideo.jpg
07:50
Do Dolphins want Harbaugh after firing McDaniel?
nbc_pft_joshallenseanmcdermott_250128.jpg
12:06
Are LaFleur, McDermott on hot seat if they lose?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_tylerherro_260121.jpg
01:27
Herro (ribs) unlikely to play in Heat’s road trip
nbc_rtf_indianafuture_260121.jpg
07:36
What’s next for Indiana after championship win?
nbc_roto_kuminga_260121.jpg
01:47
Warriors’ Kuminga has ‘streaming value’ in fantasy
nbc_rtf_earlytop25_260121.jpg
04:21
Perry: OSU at No. 1 in early Top 25 is ‘insane’
nbc_roto_jalengreen_260121.jpg
01:36
Will Green relieve some pressure off of the Suns?
nbc_rtf_miamiacc_260121.jpg
06:45
Did Miami’s run ‘legitimize’ the ACC?
nbc_rtf_dukemensah_260121.jpg
09:43
Duke sues Mensah to keep him from transferring
nbc_rtf_cignettibest_260121.jpg
07:53
Cignetti proves he is CFB’s best coach right now
nbc_roto_romeodunze_260121.jpg
01:35
Odunze avoiding foot surgery is ‘a good sign’
nbc_rtf_big10success_260121.jpg
09:10
Impact of Big Ten’s success on other conferences
nbc_roto_maliknabers_260121.jpg
01:28
Nabers will be an ‘alpha’ WR1 in fantasy for 2026
nbc_roto_mikemcdaniel_260121.jpg
01:26
Can McDaniel elevate fantasy floor for LAC offense
nbc_bte_leadingpasser_260121.jpg
01:47
Who will be leading passer on Championship Sunday?
nbc_bte_warriorsfutures_260121.jpg
02:18
How Butler’s injury shakes up GSW futures bets
nbc_bte_patsatbroncos_260121.jpg
01:48
Analyzing ‘massive’ swing to Pats-Broncos spread
nbc_cyc_wonedayrace_260121.jpg
17:38
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Women’s One-Day Race
nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
02:46
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
03:14
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
08:07
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?
nbc_pft_billscoachint_260121.jpg
04:38
Who is best fit for Bills’ head coaching job?
nbc_pft_mcdermottreport_260121.jpg
04:56
Inside McDermott’s reported roster comments
nbc_pft_giantsexpectations_260121.jpg
04:42
What should expectations for Giants be in 2026?
nbc_pft_mcdermottexpect_260121.jpg
09:24
Did McDermott need to reach SB to keep his job?
jd.jpg
06:53
Will Harbaugh get through to Dart?
nbc_pft_joeschoen_260121.jpg
14:16
Analyzing Schoen’s future with Harbaugh as coach
nbc_pft_lamarconvo_260121.jpg
11:29
Could Raiders make a ‘big swing’ for Lamar?
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargers_260121.jpg
05:08
Report: Chargers expected to hire McDaniel as OC
HarbaughGiantsintro1-21.jpg
09:31
Harbaugh introduced as Giants head coach
nbc_pft_harbaughcontrol_260121.jpg
10:09
Harbaugh wants his ‘fingerprint on everything’
nbc_nba_daughtersseg_260121.jpg
01:19
NBA Showtime take over: Daughters edition