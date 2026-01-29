 Skip navigation
Top News

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka into fourth straight Australian Open final and facing Elena Rybakina again
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka gets a fresh start at a familiar place in Torrey Pines
Artemi Panarin
Report: Artemi Panarin won’t play for the Rangers through the Olympic break

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_showmehnf_260129.jpg
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
nbc_dps_dponpaytonandnix_260129.jpg
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
nbc_cbb_coyhnf_260129.jpg
‘Impossible to pick’ among MBB COTY candidates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Six Nations: Defining Rugby since 1883

January 29, 2026 02:23 PM
A new season of Six Nations Rugby begins Saturday, Februrary 5 with coverage streaming live on Peacock.

nbc_cbb_showmehnf_260129.jpg
03:33
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
nbc_dps_dponpaytonandnix_260129.jpg
03:03
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
nbc_cbb_coyhnf_260129.jpg
04:19
‘Impossible to pick’ among MBB COTY candidates
nbc_cbb_poyhnf_260129.jpg
03:48
Will Boozer be the latest freshman to win POY?
nbc_cbb_foyhnf_260129.jpg
02:59
Freshman of the Year race is ‘remarkable’
nbc_nba_enjoysashou_260129.jpg
03:33
‘Doubling down’ on Spurs after win over Rockets
nbc_nbc_enjoytatum_260129.jpg
03:03
Tatum reportedly pumping the brakes on return
nbc_nba_nyktorrecapv2_260129.jpg
02:15
Knicks deliver blowout win over Raptors
nbc_nba_enjoy_playeroption_260129.jpg
07:59
Who is most likely to accept their player options?
nbc_pst_totmc_260129.jpg
10:32
Tottenham look to make push, starting v. Man City
nbc_nba_dklink_260129.jpg
04:50
Why Durant, Miller should continue scoring pace
nbc_pst_transferwindow_260129.jpg
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
nbc_pst_leears_260129.jpg
10:20
Can Arsenal get back on track against Leeds?
nbc_pst_pltop5_260129.jpg
10:02
Who finishes in the top five of the PL table?
nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260129.jpg
09:56
Giannis situation is both ‘simple’ and ‘complex’
bill_hof.jpg
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
nbc_dps_superbowlstory_260129.jpg
03:21
What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?
nbc_roto_sbpassingyards_260129.jpg
02:07
How to approach Super Bowl LX passing yards props
nbc_roto_giannisteam_260129.jpg
03:00
Expect Giannis to stay with Bucks after deadline
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
02:29
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
02:34
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
07:41
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury
nbc_pft_ericbieniemyheadcoachconvo_260129.jpg
02:48
Was Bieniemy ‘too blunt’ in head coach interviews?
nbc_pft_ericbieniemy_260129.jpg
04:43
Bieniemy’s return is ‘exciting’ for Chiefs
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260129.jpg
01:47
Florio: Browns have ‘a problem’ with Schwartz
nbc_pft_hofthreatensremoval_260129.jpg
04:25
Hall of Fame threatens removal of voters
nbc_pft_brownshiremonken_260129.jpg
11:17
What is CLE trying to achieve with Monken hire?
nbc_pft_emanningnohof_260129.jpg
04:17
Florio: Players know if they haven’t made HOF
nbc_pft_belichickhofvoting_260129.jpg
06:31
Should Spygate cost Belichick a Hall of Fame spot?
nbc_pft_belichickkraft_260129.jpg
09:05
Will Kraft make Hall of Fame before Belichick?