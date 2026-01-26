 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Arizona
Arizona still unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll ahead of showdown with No. 13 BYU
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgia at South Carolina
SEC sets record with 10 ranked teams, a 1st in 50-year history of women’s AP Top 25; UConn, UCLA 1-2
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner extends winning streak to 18 at Australian Open, advances to quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_bucks_trade_260126.jpg
Will Giannis’ health concerns affect trade value?
lebron_james.jpg
Take the over on points for LeBron, Edgecombe
nbc_enjoy_giannis_bucks_260126v2.jpg
Bucks ‘struggled’ to extend championship window

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Arizona
Arizona still unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll ahead of showdown with No. 13 BYU
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgia at South Carolina
SEC sets record with 10 ranked teams, a 1st in 50-year history of women’s AP Top 25; UConn, UCLA 1-2
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner extends winning streak to 18 at Australian Open, advances to quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_bucks_trade_260126.jpg
Will Giannis’ health concerns affect trade value?
lebron_james.jpg
Take the over on points for LeBron, Edgecombe
nbc_enjoy_giannis_bucks_260126v2.jpg
Bucks ‘struggled’ to extend championship window

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics

January 26, 2026 11:38 AM
Mark Schlereth joins Dan Patrick to discuss the issues he sees with purely analytical decisions on fourth down, how the Broncos can continue to develop Bo Nix and more.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_afcchamprecap_260126.jpg
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
nbc_dps_mendozanfl_260123.jpg
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
nbc_dps_devinmccourty_260123_.jpg
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
dps_bulletin_board_260123.jpg
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
nbc_dps_samfortierinterview_260122.jpg
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_dponmlbhof_260121.jpg
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260121.jpg
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_260120.jpg
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
nbc_dps_indianawinsnationaltitle_260120.jpg
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260120.jpg
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260119.jpg
17:18
Could Bills hire McDaniel, Daboll as head coach?
nbc_dps_nfldivisionalroundrecap_260119.jpg
13:13
Is Allen main reason why Bills lost to Broncos?
nbc_dps_mcdermottdiscussion_260119.jpg
09:32
Bills face ‘huge transition’ after McDermott era
DPS_divisional_260116.jpg
13:36
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
nbc_dps_kyletuckerdodgers_260116.jpg
08:22
Tucker’s contract ‘good for LA, bad for baseball’
nbc_dps_collegebasketballscandal_260116.jpg
07:58
NCAA players charged in game-fixing scandal
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260115.jpg
17:02
How attractive is the Steelers head coaching job?
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_260115.jpg
20:39
RGIII: Johnson, Williams ‘flourishing’ together
nbc_dps_boomeresiasoninterview_260115.jpg
12:53
Giants will have ‘high’ expectations with Harbaugh
nbc_dps_nflcoachopenings_260115.jpg
03:49
NYG reportedly beat ATL in Harbaugh sweepstakes
nbc_dps_dantemoore_260115.jpg
03:53
Moore made ‘astute’ choice with Oregon return
nbc_dps_alexsmithinterview_260114.jpg
14:06
Smith: Ravens ‘greatly underachieved’ this season
nbc_dps_dponmiketomlin_260114.jpg
12:58
Did Tomlin ‘voluntarily’ step down as Steelers HC?
nbc_dps_gerrydulacinterview_260114.jpg
08:03
Dulac: ‘I would expect’ Tomlin to coach again
lebron_dps.jpg
16:34
Miller: LeBron wants ‘another shot’ at NBA title
nbc_dps_cowherint_260113.jpg
17:20
Cowher: Texans vs. Steelers was tale of two halves
nbc_dps_tuckerint_260112.jpg
16:40
Where’s the best fit for Harbaugh?

Latest Clips

nbc_enjoy_bucks_trade_260126.jpg
03:18
Will Giannis’ health concerns affect trade value?
lebron_james.jpg
04:49
Take the over on points for LeBron, Edgecombe
nbc_enjoy_giannis_bucks_260126v2.jpg
09:35
Bucks ‘struggled’ to extend championship window
nbc_ffhh_seattledefensev2_260126.jpg
04:27
Should there be concern for SEA defense in SB LX?
nbc_ffhh_nfcchamp_260116.jpg
05:43
Darnold had ‘the best game of his career’
nbc_ffhh_jsnv2_260126.jpg
08:01
Smith-Njigba is ‘unguardable’, torches LAR defense
afc_champ_game_mpx.jpg
08:08
Broncos will regret major mistakes vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_sblxthoughts_260126.jpg
02:57
Super Bowl LX full of ‘amazing’ storylines
nbc_csu_nfcchampion_260126.jpg
10:10
Darnold silences critics in NFC Championship
CavsvsMagic1-26.jpg
01:40
Lean Cavaliers after just beating Magic
nbc_roto_seahwaks_260126.jpg
02:00
Early betting preview of Super Bowl LX
nbc_cbb_nwwildsideftr_260126.jpg
02:54
Inside Northwestern’s ‘Wildside’ student section
kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
06:58
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
09:40
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
07:50
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?
nbc_nfl_mcvaypresser2_260125.jpg
26
Does McVay think Stafford will return next season?
nbc_nfl_macdonaldpresser_260125.jpg
58
Macdonald: Darnold ‘shut a lot of people up’
woolenseahawksmcvaynfl.jpg
10:29
Florio: Taunting ‘not consistently applied’ in NFL
nbc_nfl_mcvaypresser_260125.jpg
58
McVay: Rams made ‘critical errors’ vs. Seahawks
nbc_mcbb_uscvswis_260125.jpg
02:52
Highlights: USC snaps Wisconsin’s win streak
nbc_golf_scottiewinsamex_260125.jpg
01:28
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
seanpaytonafctitlegame.jpg
16:08
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
nbc_nfl_diggspresser_260125.jpg
56
Diggs: Vrabel ‘probably best coach I ever had’
nbc_nfl_paytonpresserv2_260125.jpg
58
Payton shares why he went for it in second quarter
nbc_nba_sacvsdet_260125.jpg
01:59
HLs: Cunningham scores 29 as Pistons destroy Kings
nbc_cbb_org_wash_260125.jpg
03:32
Highlights: Washington locks down Oregon
nbc_wcbb_osuvsiowa_260125.jpg
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
nbc_smx_wdsrd3_260125.jpg
19:31
What riders said after SX Round 3 in Anaheim
nbc_wcbb_addiedeal_260125.jpg
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
nbc_wcbb_janjensenintv_260125.jpg
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games