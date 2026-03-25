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Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 3
March 25, 2026 12:58 PM
Relive the biggest moments from Stage 3 of the 2026 Volta a Catalunya, where riders embarked on a 159.5km trek through Costa Daurada.
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