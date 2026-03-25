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Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup overall title for record-tying 6th time; it’s distinct from the rest

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Lodolo’s injury shakes up Reds’ fantasy SP options
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Wizards have a ‘real asset’ in rookie SF Riley

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MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
How to watch D-backs vs. Dodgers: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers for Opening Day
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Miami at Purdue
No. 11 Texas vs. No. 2 Purdue NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup overall title for record-tying 6th time; it’s distinct from the rest

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lodolo_250326.jpg
Lodolo’s injury shakes up Reds’ fantasy SP options
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How Mets’ Benge can make instant fantasy impact
nbc_nba_wizardstalk_260325.jpg
Wizards have a ‘real asset’ in rookie SF Riley

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Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 3

March 25, 2026 12:58 PM
Relive the biggest moments from Stage 3 of the 2026 Volta a Catalunya, where riders embarked on a 159.5km trek through Costa Daurada.

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