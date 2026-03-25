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Simms' LB draft rankings: No. 3 Anthony Hill Jr.

March 25, 2026 11:33 AM
Chris Simms analyzes the game of Anthony Hill Jr., discussing how the Texas product is an elite tackler who has the potential to grow into a strong linebacker at NFL level.

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