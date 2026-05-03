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Gakpo fires Liverpool level at 2-2 with Man United

May 3, 2026 10:47 AM
Another poor giveaway from Manchester United opens the door for Cody Gakpo to bring the Reds level just 10 minutes into the second half at Old Trafford.

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