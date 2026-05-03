 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Relays 2026 Botswana
World Relays 2026: Botswana wins historic men’s 4x400m; Michael Johnson relay split record falls
MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
Padres announce agreement to sell team to investor group led by Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano
kentucky_derby_primer_art.jpg
2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction

Top Clips

oly26_atmxr400_usawin_260503.jpg
Team USA breaks free for mixed 4x400 relay victory
nbc_pl_manlivgoal1_260503.jpg
Cunha steers Man United in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_manlivgoal2_260503.jpg
Sesko gives Man United a 2-0 lead over Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Relays 2026 Botswana
World Relays 2026: Botswana wins historic men’s 4x400m; Michael Johnson relay split record falls
MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
Padres announce agreement to sell team to investor group led by Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano
kentucky_derby_primer_art.jpg
2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction

Top Clips

oly26_atmxr400_usawin_260503.jpg
Team USA breaks free for mixed 4x400 relay victory
nbc_pl_manlivgoal1_260503.jpg
Cunha steers Man United in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_manlivgoal2_260503.jpg
Sesko gives Man United a 2-0 lead over Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jamaica finishes strong to win women's 4x100 relay

May 3, 2026 11:07 AM
Watch Jamaica push through the last leg to emerge victorious in the women's 4x100 relay at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana, beating out Canada and Spain for the win.

Related Videos

oly26_atmxr400_usawin_260503.jpg
06:55
Team USA breaks free for mixed 4x400 relay victory
Layer_5.jpg
07:13
Jamaica smashes own WR to win mixed 4x100 relay
oly_atm4x100_teamusa_260502.jpg
04:33
Team USA powers to men’s 4x100 qualifier victory
oly_atw4x100_teamusa_260502.jpg
03:44
Team USA drops to 5th in women’s 4x100 qualifier
oly_atmxr_4x400_teamusa_260502.jpg
04:53
Team USA holds on to win mixed 4x400 qualifier
oly_atmxr_4x100_wr_260502.jpg
02:45
Jamaica sets WR in mixed 4x100 qualifying heat
oly_atmxr_4x100_teamusa_260502.jpg
04:18
Team USA races to mixed 4x100 relay qualifier win
oly_fspar_chockbatesstarsoniceintv_260422.jpg
05:10
For Chock and Bates, Stars on Ice family runs deep
oly_fsmen_brownstarsoniceintv_260422.jpg
03:41
Brown hasn’t decided whether he’ll still compete
oly_fsmen_iliastarsoniceintv_260422.jpg
03:36
Malinin gets advice from Shiffrin after Olympics
oly_fswom_glennstarsoniceintv_260422.jpg
04:44
Glenn: I don’t think I’m done with figure skating
oly_fswom_liustarsoniceintv_260422.jpg
05:56
Liu having fun with Stars on Ice after Olympics
usc_flag_football.jpg
03:11
USC’s flag football club has big dreams for sport
nbc_comanecispeech_260420.jpg
08:36
Comăneci presented with Lifetime Achievement Award
nbc_laureus_chloekim_260420.jpg
03:51
Kim is World Action Sportsperson of the Year
nbc_gabrielaraujospeech_260420.jpg
04:15
World Sportsperson of Year with Disability: Araujo
oly_bkm_oscarschmidtfeature.jpg
15:02
Oscar Schmidt: The best you’ve never seen
oly_wmar_paris_260412.jpg
09:17
Highlights: 2026 women’s Paris Marathon
oly_mmar_paris_260412.jpg
09:40
Highlights: 2026 men’s Paris Marathon
nbc_oly_suebird_260408.jpg
40
Top plays from Bird’s legendary Olympic career

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_manlivgoal1_260503.jpg
01:23
Cunha steers Man United in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_manlivgoal2_260503.jpg
03:07
Sesko gives Man United a 2-0 lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_ornsteinrpt_260503.jpg
06:12
Ornstein: Howe ‘is set to continue’ at Newcastle
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260503.jpg
16:49
What riders said after SX Round 16 in Denver
nbc_pl_nevintv_260503.jpg
03:35
Neville: Arsenal looked ‘rock solid’ v. Fulham
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260503.jpg
01:04
Lerma’s own goal gifts Bournemouth lead v. Palace
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260503.jpg
04:07
Kroupi’s penalty doubles Cherries lead over Palace
nbc_pl_bougoal3_260503.jpg
01:16
Rayan lifts Bournemouth 3-0 in front of Palace
GettyImages-2274268684.jpg
06:13
Highlights: 2026 La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 1
nbc_wnba_promo_260502.jpg
30
WNBA rejoins the legendary women of NBC
450_recap_raw_260502.jpg
05:56
Lawrence forces dramatic finale with Denver win
250_recap_raw_260502.jpg
02:50
Deegan dominates Denver 250; Race for 2nd heats up
nbc_nba_torclepreview_260502v2.jpg
02:55
Mitchell, Harden must deliver for Cavs in Game 7
nbc_nba_orldetpreview_postgame_260502v2.jpg
01:39
McGrady: ' I trust Cade to have another big game’
nbc_nba_postgamecelticsanalysis_260502v2.jpg
05:24
Celtics’ 3-point struggles prove costly in series
Denver_raw_260502.jpg
25:32
Highlights: Supercross Round 16, Denver
nbc_nba_sixersanalysis_260502_copy.jpg
02:42
‘Anything is possible’ when the Sixers are healthy
nbc_nba_phibos_digitalhit_260502.jpg
02:22
76ers ‘weathered the storm’ to take down Celtics
Screenshot_2026-05-02_230743_copy.jpg
05:25
Edgecombe unpacks first Game 7 experience with PHI
nbc_nba_maxeyembiidpostgameintv_260502.jpg
02:24
Maxey after Game 7: ‘We put a stop to it’
nbc_sx_lawrence_260502.jpg
38
Lawrence: ‘Let’s go to Salt Lake, baby!’
nbc_sx_tomac_260502.jpg
51
Tomac proud to earn 111th podium in home state
nbc_sx_roczen_260502.jpg
43
Roczen ‘just wasn’t fast enough’ to catch Lawrence
nbc_nba_phibos_260502_copy.jpg
01:59
HLs: 76ers discard Celtics, advance to semis
nbc_horse_drewberrywatch_260502.jpg
05:50
Berry and Dinsick live react to Kentucky Derby
nbc_sx_deegan_260502.jpg
47
Deegan wanted to put on a show in penultimate 250
nbc_sx_kitchen_260502.jpg
52
Kitchen content with runner-up in return at Denver
nbc_sx_difrancesco_260502.jpg
33
DiFrancesco eyeing SLC after podium at Denver SX
nbc_horse_drewreax_260502.jpg
01:53
‘Surprising and unexpected’ 152nd Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_larry2boxv2_260502.jpg
02:53
Watch Collmus call Golden Tempo’s historic win