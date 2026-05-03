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Nelly Korda crushes another LPGA field and wins by 4 shots in Mexico
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Sinner crushes Zverev to win Madrid Open and claim record 5th straight Masters 1000 title

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Twins rise to occasion after Ryan’s early exit
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HLs: Twins hang on to beat Blue Jays, split series
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Buendia scores late header for Villa against Spurs

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HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 4

May 3, 2026 05:17 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship in Miami, Florida.
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