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Rice will command large target share for KC
April 30, 2026 01:03 PM
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson and Drew Dinsick discuss pass catchers with more upside after the NFL Draft including Rashee Rice, DeVonta Smith, Jordyn Tyson and more.
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