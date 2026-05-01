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MIN reportedly ‘clear favorite’ to host 2028 draft

May 1, 2026 09:32 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss reports that Minnesota is likely to host the 2028 NFL Draft and whether being a host city is actually a good thing.

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