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PFT Draft: Rookies who can make the biggest impact
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Simmons retires as a Bronco after nine seasons
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UFA tender on Rodgers is a ‘chess move’ by PIT

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Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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Why did Pickens accept franchise tag with Cowboys?

April 30, 2026 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty break down George Pickens signing the franchise tag with the Dallas Cowboys and explain why the wide receiver didn't have many other options.

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