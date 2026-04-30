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Watch Now

Gronkowski elected to Patriots Hall of Fame

April 30, 2026 08:48 AM
Devin McCourty and Mike Florio react to Rob Gronkowski being inducted to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, discussing the one-of-a-kind talent and personality of the former tight end.

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