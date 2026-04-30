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Alexander Blockx
Alexander Blockx continues ‘dream’ run by eliminating defending champion Casper Ruud in Madrid
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz watches brother Jaime win his under-16 debut at the Madrid Open
2026 Oregon Pro Day
2026 Post-NFL Draft Dynasty Rookie TE Rankings: Kenyon Sadiq stays at TE1

Top Clips

nbc_pft_rookieclass_260430.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies who can make the biggest impact
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_260430.jpg
Simmons retires as a Bronco after nine seasons
nbc_pft_rodgers_260430.jpg
UFA tender on Rodgers is a ‘chess move’ by PIT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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America’s Pick: Who will win the 152nd Kentucky Derby?

  
Published April 30, 2026 12:10 PM

The 152nd Kentucky Derby will take place on May 2nd, 2026. The first races from Churchill Downs will air live on Peacock from 12pm ET to 2:30pm ET before going to NBC until the conclusion of the Kentucky Derby. You can also stream the entire day’s coverage on Peacock starting at 12pm ET. It’s time to make your pick for this year’s Running of the Roses.

Who’s your winner? Take the poll to let us know. Check out more coverage of the 152nd Kentucky Derby here.