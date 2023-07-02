 Skip navigation
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Horse Racing2023 Preakness Stakes

2023 Preakness Stakes

Relive the Epic Day

Preakness Stakes
Horse Racing
Handicapping the 2022 Preakness Stakes
Matt Bernier handicaps Saturday’s Preakness Stakes from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.
  • Matt Bernier
    ,
  • Matt Bernier
    ,
nbc_horse_ra_frankiedettoriv2_230624.jpg
03:14
Dettori on last Royal Ascot: I’m too tired to cry
nbc_horse_ra_alexandria_230624.jpg
06:18
Dawn Rising endures to win the Queen Alexandra
nbc_horse_ra_wokingham_230624.jpg
03:31
Saint Lawrence conquers the Wokingham Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_hardwicke_230624.jpg
05:07
Pyledriver rumbles to win the Hardwicke Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_jubilee_230624.jpg
04:08
Khaadem wins Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_jersey_230624.jpg
03:32
Age of Kings hangs on to win the Jersey Stakes
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Kentucky Derby winner Mage is on track to run in the Preakness, pursue Triple Crown
Bob Baffert
Will Medina Spirit run in the Preakness?
  • Matt Bernier
    ,
  • Matt Bernier
    ,
Exaggerator
Preakness winner Exaggerator joins Haskell field

Latest

nbc_horse_ra_chesham_230624.jpg
03:17
Snellen gets narrow win in the Chesham Stakes
Gavin Cromwell trainee Snellen outduels a close challenge from Pearls and Rubies to win the Chesham Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
nbc_horse_ra_holyroodhouse_230623.jpg
03:02
Rhythm N Hooves wins Pal. of Holyroodhouse Stakes
Archie Watson three-year-old Rhythm N Hooves sprints ahead in the final furlong to win the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
nbc_horse_ra_kingedward_230623.jpg
05:09
King of Steel roars to King Edward VII Stakes win
King of Steel rumbles down the stretch to win the King Edward VII Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
nbc_horse_ra_sandringham_230623.jpg
03:43
Coppice claims victory in the Sandringham Stakes
Three-year-old Coppice conquers a 29-horse field to win the Sandringham Stakes, giving jockey Frankie Dettori his 81st Royal Ascot win.
nbc_horse_ra_coronationstakes_230623.jpg
03:46
Tahiyra powers to win the Coronation Stakes
Dermot Weld favorite Tahiyra turns in on in the final stretch to win the Coronation Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
nbc_horse_ra_edinburgh_230623.jpg
04:22
Okita Soushi charges to Duke of Edinburgh win
Joseph O’Brien trainee Okita Soushi closes in from the outside of the field to claim a thrilling victory in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.
nbc_horse_ra_commonwealthcup_230623.jpg
03:42
Shaquille’s furious comeback wins Commonwealth Cup
Shaquille makes his way from the back of the field and roars to an impressive win in the Commonwealth Cup at the Royal Ascot.
nbc_horse_royalascot_windsor_230621.jpg
02:25
Big Evs flies to victory in Windsor Castle Stakes
Michael Appleby trainee Big Evs takes control in the final furlong to win the Windsor Castle Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
nbc_horse_royalascot_queensvase_230621.jpg
04:25
Gregory holds on to win the Queen’s Vase
Gregory powers in the final stages to claim victory in the Queen’s Vase with jockey Frankie Dettori in the irons.
nbc_horseracing_royalascot_royalhuntcup_230621.jpg
03:02
Jimi Hendrix shreds turf to win Royal Hunt Cup
Ralph Beckett trainee Jimi Hendrix finds another gear to separate from the field and win the Royal Hunt Cup at the Royal Ascot.