How to watch the 2026 Preakness Stakes: TV channel, live stream info, post time, entries, and more

The 2026 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 16, at 4 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. The 151st edition of the race will be held at Laurel Park as Pimlico continues its $400 million redevelopment.

Golden Tempo, the winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby, will skip the Preakness and instead focus on the Belmont Stakes. While the field has yet to be officially announced, there are a group a probable entries that carry some intrigue.

Third-place Run for the Roses finisher Ocelli is still looking to break his maidan and his performance at Churchill Downs shows he can be a contender at a shorter distance. If he won, he would be the first runner to win their first race at the Preakness since 1888.

Also a threat could be local runner Taj Mahal, who is undefeated at Laurel Park, including an over eight-length win in the mile and an eighth Federico Tesio Stakes.

See below to find out additional information on how to watch the 2026 Preakness Stakes, as well as all of the exciting horse racing events happening this weekend.

When is the 2026 Preakness Stakes?

The 2026 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 16. The excitement starts at 1 PM ET on Peacock with the Preakness prep races and continues at 4:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

How do I watch the 2026 Preakness Stakes?

Date: Saturday, May 16

Saturday, May 16 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Where: Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland

Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Who won the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

Journalism won the 150th Preakness Stakes. Watch the video below to relive the thrilling moment:

Journalism fights his way to Preakness Stakes win Mike McCarthy's trainee Journalism overcomes hard jostling down the final stretch to win a thrilling 150th Preakness Stakes.

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