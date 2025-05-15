Pimlico Race Course demolition: Preakness Stakes history, location, track records, renovations

While Baltimore’s Historic Pimlico Race Course is being prepared for the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes — which you can watch on NBC or Peacock beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the main event slated for 6:50 p.m. ET — demolition of the venue will begin soon after the last horses leave the oval this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about the history of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, tack records, why it’s being demolished, the plans for renovation and much more.

Where is Pimlico Race Course located?

Located in Baltimore, Maryland, Pimlico Race Course has traditionally hosted the “middle jewel” of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes.

Pimlico Race Course history

Pimlico, nicknamed “Old Hilltop,” officially opened its doors on October 25, 1870 and first hosted the Preakness Stakes in 1873. In 1890, the Stakes moved from Maryland to a track in New York. The race didn’t run from 1891 to 1893, and then moved to a different track in New York until 1908. In 1909, the race returned to Pimlico and has been hosted at the iconic venue ever since. Pimlico is the second oldest racetrack in the country behind Saratoga, which debuted in upstate New York in 1864.

The Preakness Stakes has been run every year, including through World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic, for a century and a half.

Though the track was renovated in the 1950s, the age of Baltimore’s Historic Pimlico Race Course has been a concern for decades. Back in 2019, nearly 7,000 grandstand seats were closed over safety concerns. Renovation plans were discussed but never carried out.

The demolition of the renowned Pimlico Race Course marks the end of an era, but the revitalization of the structure marks the beginning of a new era.

What is happening with Pimlico race track?

On May 7, the state of Maryland released design concepts for a new Pimlico Race Course, which is set to debut in 2027. Demolition is expected to begin in June ahead of a $400 million reconstruction funded by state bonds.

The 2026 Preakness Stakes will relocate to Laurel Park, a track that sits about 20 miles south of Pimlico. The 2027 Preakness Stakes are expected to return to Baltimore’s revitalized facility. Then, once Pimlico is back up and running, Laurel Park will close for its own redevelopment.

As part of the multi-year project, and in addition to the new and improved Pimlico, a new hotel, event space, and state-of-the-art Thoroughbred training center will be built at Shamrock Farm in Woodbine, Maryland, which is located approximately 20 miles west of Pimlico. The site design features a strong new identity with inspiration from popular Baltimore landmarks like the Rawlings Conservatory in Druid Hill Park and the original Pimlico Clubhouse. The state will direct at least $110 million to the new training facility, which will offer 328 pastoral acres to more than 800 boarded horses, housing for backstretch workers and a training track with dimensions identical to Pimlico.

The Maryland Stadium Authority, in partnership with The Maryland Jockey Club and the Park Heights community, will oversee the construction of the new race course, as well as the additional amenities.

The decision to revitalize Pimlico is an essential step forward to promoting the future of Thoroughbred racing in Maryland, as well as growing local and statewide economies. The new facility will support approximately 500 jobs and over 100 racing days annually. Pimlico currently hosts around 15 racing days per year.

“Today we take another step toward a new, reimagined Pimlico,” said Maryland Governor Wes Moore (Citybiz, May 12, 2025). “Together, we will continue to drive economic growth in Park Heights, throughout Baltimore, and across the entire state.”

Who owns Pimlico Race Course?

In April, it was announced that the Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority, which was created in 2023 to assist in managing Pimlico’s transition from private to public ownership, will be dissolved as soon as July 2025. The Maryland Jockey Club will operate under the Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO).

“We are excited to deliver a new, modern Pimlico for racing fans and the Park Heights community,” said Maryland Stadium Authority Chairman Craig Thompson. “This work is bigger than a racetrack, as historic and important as it is. This is about bringing hundreds of millions of dollars in state investment to Park Heights and working in partnership with MEDCO and the local community to realize a shared vision for the future.”

Despite 1/ST (formerly known as The Stronach Group) transferring operations of Pimlico to the state of Maryland on January 1, 2025, the company is still spearheading the Preakness this year and next year. For 2027 and beyond, Maryland will adopt control over the Stakes. The state will essentially license the event name from 1/ST as part of a long-term agreement.

“It was highly unlikely that a private operator would want to come in because ‘What’s the upside for a private operator?’ They’re in the business of making a profit,” said the Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association chairman and CEO Alan Foreman (Blood Horse, March 2024). “[The tracks] don’t have gaming in Maryland – they get a small piece of gaming revenue for capital improvement purposes. And there’s really no upside for an operator other than they covet the Preakness.”

Who holds the track record at Pimlico?

It’s important to note that there are other races held at Pimlico besides the Preakness Stakes. With that being said, the owner of the track record at Pimlico for 1 3/16 mile distance is Farma Way, with a time of 1:52 2/5 in the 1991 Pimlico Special.

Who holds the track record at the Preakness?

In 1973, Secretariat secured the Preakness record at 1 3/16 miles, with a time of 1:53 2/5.

Note: The Preakness has been staged at seven different distances since its debut in 1873. From 1925 to present day, the distance run is set at 1 3/16 miles.

