2025 Preakness Stakes odds: Post Positions, expert analysis, jockeys, trainers, and predictions
Just as he was in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby a couple of weeks ago, Journalism (8-5) is the favorite following the Draw for Post Positions for the 150th Preakness Stakes.
Journalism drew the No. 2 post Monday in a field of nine for the $2 million, second leg of the Triple Crown.
Sandman (4-1) and American Promise (15-1) join Journalism as the only horses entered in The Preakness who also ran in the Kentucky Derby.
Clever Again (5-1) is the third favorite. The Steven M. Asmussen-trained colt is a betting favorite not because of his successes on the track as he has been lightly raced, but due to his lineage. His father is American Pharoah.
Post time for the Preakness is set for 7:01 p.m. The race will be televised by NBC.
Later this week NBC Horse Racing Analysts Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) and Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) will offer their Best Bets for The Preakness.
In the interim, lets dive into the race. The entire field is noted below according to their starting position.
2025 Preakness Stakes Full Field and Post Positions
- Sire: Not This Time
- Jockey: Flavien Prat | Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Career Highlight: Won an allowance optional
claiming race May 3 at Churchill Downs
- Fun Fact: Baffert has won the Preakness a record
eight times. Goal Oriented has run two races...
and won both. This race, however, is a major step
up in class for the young colt.
- Sire: Curlin
- Jockey: Umberto Rispoli | Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy
- Career Highlight: Won the Santa Anita Derby.
Finished 2nd in the Kentucky Derby
- Fun Fact: McCarthy has trained one Triple Crown race
winner, 2021 Preakness Stakes Rombauer. Rispoli has
yet to win a Triple Crown race.
- Sire: Justify
- Jockey: Nik Juarez | Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
- Career Highlight: Faded late and finished 16th
in the Kentucky Derby
- Fun Fact: Trainer D. Wayne Lukas has won the
Preakness seven times. His first came with Codex
in 1980. His most recent was with Seize the
Grey last year.
- Sire: Honor A.P.
- Jockey: Saffie Osborne | Trainer: Jamie A. Osborne
- Career Highlight: Finished 2nd behind Admire Daytona
at the UAE Derby in his last race on April 5
- Fun Fact: Without question the most international horse
in the field. Heart of Honor’s parents are from Kentucky
and Chile. He was trained outside of London, sold in
France, and earned his stripes racing in Dubai.
- Sire: Improbable
- Jockey: Raul Mena | Trainer: Michael E. Gorham
- Career Highlight: Won the Federico Tesio at Laurel
Park on April 19 to earn a spot in the Preakness
- Fun Fact: This is the first Preakness for Gorham as
well as Pay Billy’s ownership group.
- Sire: Maclean’s Music
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. | Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
- Career Highlight: Finished 2nd to Sovereignty
in the Fountain of Youth Stakes
- Fun Fact: Todd Pletcher is 0-10 all-time in the Preakness
- Sire: Tapit
- Jockey: John Velazquez | Trainer: Mark E. Casse
- Career Highlight: Won the Arkansas Derby.
Finished 7th in the Kentucky Derby
- Fun Fact: One of Sandman’s owners is Vincent Viola
who also owns the Florida Panthers of the NHL.
- Sire: American Pharoah
- Jockey: Jose Ortiz | Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
- Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Hot Springs at Oaklawn Park
- Fun Fact: Clever Again is 2-1-0 in three starts and has amassed
just north of $198,000 in career earnings...but was originally purchased for $500,000 at the 2023 Keeneland September
Yearling Sale.
- Sire: Nyquist
- Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: Brendan P. Walsh
- Career Highlight: Won the G3 Lexington at Keenland
on April 1. Has raced three times with two wins and
one second place finish in his career
- Fun Fact: Gosger is workmates with East Avenue who
finished 8th in the Kentucky Derby
After this year’s race, Pimlico is scheduled to be overhauled. As a result, the Preakness Stakes in at least 2026 is expected to run at Laurel Park between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Enjoy the race.