2025 Preakness Stakes odds: Post Positions, expert analysis, jockeys, trainers, and predictions

Just as he was in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby a couple of weeks ago, Journalism (8-5) is the favorite following the Draw for Post Positions for the 150th Preakness Stakes.

Journalism drew the No. 2 post Monday in a field of nine for the $2 million, second leg of the Triple Crown.

Sandman (4-1) and American Promise (15-1) join Journalism as the only horses entered in The Preakness who also ran in the Kentucky Derby.

Clever Again (5-1) is the third favorite. The Steven M. Asmussen-trained colt is a betting favorite not because of his successes on the track as he has been lightly raced, but due to his lineage. His father is American Pharoah.

Post time for the Preakness is set for 7:01 p.m. The race will be televised by NBC.

Later this week NBC Horse Racing Analysts Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) and Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) will offer their Best Bets for The Preakness.

In the interim, lets dive into the race. The entire field is noted below according to their starting position.

2025 Preakness Stakes Full Field and Post Positions

#1 Goal Oriented (6-1) Sire: Not This Time

Jockey: Flavien Prat | Trainer: Bob Baffert

Career Highlight: Won an allowance optional claiming race May 3 at Churchill Downs

claiming race May 3 at Churchill Downs

Won an allowance optional claiming race May 3 at Churchill Downs Fun Fact: Baffert has won the Preakness a record

eight times. Goal Oriented has run two races...

and won both. This race, however, is a major step

up in class for the young colt.

#2 Journalism (8-5) Sire: Curlin

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli | Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy

Career Highlight: Won the Santa Anita Derby. Finished 2nd in the Kentucky Derby

Finished 2nd in the Kentucky Derby

Fun Fact: McCarthy has trained one Triple Crown race winner, 2021 Preakness Stakes Rombauer. Rispoli has yet to win a Triple Crown race.

winner, 2021 Preakness Stakes Rombauer. Rispoli has

yet to win a Triple Crown race.

#3 American Promise (15-1) Sire: Justify

Jockey: Nik Juarez | Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Career Highlight: Faded late and finished 16th in the Kentucky Derby

in the Kentucky Derby

Faded late and finished 16th in the Kentucky Derby Fun Fact: Trainer D. Wayne Lukas has won the

Preakness seven times. His first came with Codex

in 1980. His most recent was with Seize the

Grey last year.

#4 Heart of Honor (12-1) Sire: Honor A.P.

Jockey: Saffie Osborne | Trainer: Jamie A. Osborne

Career Highlight: Finished 2nd behind Admire Daytona at the UAE Derby in his last race on April 5

at the UAE Derby in his last race on April 5

Finished 2nd behind Admire Daytona at the UAE Derby in his last race on April 5 Fun Fact: Without question the most international horse

in the field. Heart of Honor’s parents are from Kentucky

and Chile. He was trained outside of London, sold in

France, and earned his stripes racing in Dubai.

#5 Pay Billy (20-1) Sire: Improbable

Jockey: Raul Mena | Trainer: Michael E. Gorham

Career Highlight: Won the Federico Tesio at Laurel Park on April 19 to earn a spot in the Preakness

Park on April 19 to earn a spot in the Preakness

Fun Fact: This is the first Preakness for Gorham as well as Pay Billy's ownership group.

well as Pay Billy’s ownership group.

#6 River Thames (9-2) Sire: Maclean’s Music

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. | Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Career Highlight: Finished 2nd to Sovereignty in the Fountain of Youth Stakes

in the Fountain of Youth Stakes

Fun Fact: Todd Pletcher is 0-10 all-time in the Preakness

#7 Sandman (4-1) Sire: Tapit

Jockey: John Velazquez | Trainer: Mark E. Casse

Career Highlight: Won the Arkansas Derby. Finished 7th in the Kentucky Derby

Finished 7th in the Kentucky Derby

Fun Fact: One of Sandman's owners is Vincent Viola who also owns the Florida Panthers of the NHL.

who also owns the Florida Panthers of the NHL.

#8 Clever Again (5-1) Sire: American Pharoah

Jockey: Jose Ortiz | Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Hot Springs at Oaklawn Park

Won the 2025 Hot Springs at Oaklawn Park Fun Fact: Clever Again is 2-1-0 in three starts and has amassed

just north of $198,000 in career earnings...but was originally purchased for $500,000 at the 2023 Keeneland September

Yearling Sale.

#9 Gosger (20-1) Sire: Nyquist

Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: Brendan P. Walsh

Luis Saez | Brendan P. Walsh Career Highlight: Won the G3 Lexington at Keenland

on April 1. Has raced three times with two wins and

one second place finish in his career

Fun Fact: Gosger is workmates with East Avenue who finished 8th in the Kentucky Derby

finished 8th in the Kentucky Derby

After this year’s race, Pimlico is scheduled to be overhauled. As a result, the Preakness Stakes in at least 2026 is expected to run at Laurel Park between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Enjoy the race.

