2025 Preakness Stakes odds: Post Positions, expert analysis, jockeys, trainers, and predictions

  
Published May 13, 2025 11:48 AM

Just as he was in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby a couple of weeks ago, Journalism (8-5) is the favorite following the Draw for Post Positions for the 150th Preakness Stakes.

Journalism drew the No. 2 post Monday in a field of nine for the $2 million, second leg of the Triple Crown.

Sandman (4-1) and American Promise (15-1) join Journalism as the only horses entered in The Preakness who also ran in the Kentucky Derby.

Clever Again (5-1) is the third favorite. The Steven M. Asmussen-trained colt is a betting favorite not because of his successes on the track as he has been lightly raced, but due to his lineage. His father is American Pharoah.

Post time for the Preakness is set for 7:01 p.m. The race will be televised by NBC.

Later this week NBC Horse Racing Analysts Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) and Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) will offer their Best Bets for The Preakness.

In the interim, lets dive into the race. The entire field is noted below according to their starting position.

2025 Preakness Stakes Full Field and Post Positions

Goal Oriented Silks - 2025 Preakness.png
#1 Goal Oriented (6-1)
  • Sire: Not This Time
  • Jockey: Flavien Prat | Trainer: Bob Baffert
  • Career Highlight: Won an allowance optional
    claiming race May 3 at Churchill Downs
  • Fun Fact: Baffert has won the Preakness a record
    eight times. Goal Oriented has run two races...
    and won both. This race, however, is a major step
    up in class for the young colt.
Journalism Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
#2 Journalism (8-5)
  • Sire: Curlin
  • Jockey: Umberto Rispoli | Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy
  • Career Highlight: Won the Santa Anita Derby.
    Finished 2nd in the Kentucky Derby
  • Fun Fact: McCarthy has trained one Triple Crown race
    winner, 2021 Preakness Stakes Rombauer. Rispoli has
    yet to win a Triple Crown race.
AMerican Promise Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
#3 American Promise (15-1)
  • Sire: Justify
  • Jockey: Nik Juarez | Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
  • Career Highlight: Faded late and finished 16th
    in the Kentucky Derby
  • Fun Fact: Trainer D. Wayne Lukas has won the
    Preakness seven times. His first came with Codex
    in 1980. His most recent was with Seize the
    Grey last year.
Heart of Honor Silks - 2025 Preakness Stakes.png
#4 Heart of Honor (12-1)
  • Sire: Honor A.P.
  • Jockey: Saffie Osborne | Trainer: Jamie A. Osborne
  • Career Highlight: Finished 2nd behind Admire Daytona
    at the UAE Derby in his last race on April 5
  • Fun Fact: Without question the most international horse
    in the field. Heart of Honor’s parents are from Kentucky
    and Chile. He was trained outside of London, sold in
    France, and earned his stripes racing in Dubai.
Pay Billy Silks - 2025 Preakness Stakes.png
#5 Pay Billy (20-1)
  • Sire: Improbable
  • Jockey: Raul Mena | Trainer: Michael E. Gorham
  • Career Highlight: Won the Federico Tesio at Laurel
    Park on April 19 to earn a spot in the Preakness
  • Fun Fact: This is the first Preakness for Gorham as
    well as Pay Billy’s ownership group.
River Thames Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
#6 River Thames (9-2)
  • Sire: Maclean’s Music
  • Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. | Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
  • Career Highlight: Finished 2nd to Sovereignty
    in the Fountain of Youth Stakes
  • Fun Fact: Todd Pletcher is 0-10 all-time in the Preakness
Sandman Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
#7 Sandman (4-1)
  • Sire: Tapit
  • Jockey: John Velazquez | Trainer: Mark E. Casse
  • Career Highlight: Won the Arkansas Derby.
    Finished 7th in the Kentucky Derby
  • Fun Fact: One of Sandman’s owners is Vincent Viola
    who also owns the Florida Panthers of the NHL.
Clever Again Silks - 2025 Preakness Stakes.png
#8 Clever Again (5-1)
  • Sire: American Pharoah
  • Jockey: Jose Ortiz | Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
  • Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Hot Springs at Oaklawn Park
  • Fun Fact: Clever Again is 2-1-0 in three starts and has amassed
    just north of $198,000 in career earnings...but was originally purchased for $500,000 at the 2023 Keeneland September
    Yearling Sale.
Gosger Silks - 2025 Preakness Stakes.png
#9 Gosger (20-1)
  • Sire: Nyquist
  • Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: Brendan P. Walsh
  • Career Highlight: Won the G3 Lexington at Keenland
    on April 1. Has raced three times with two wins and
    one second place finish in his career
  • Fun Fact: Gosger is workmates with East Avenue who
    finished 8th in the Kentucky Derby

After this year’s race, Pimlico is scheduled to be overhauled. As a result, the Preakness Stakes in at least 2026 is expected to run at Laurel Park between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Enjoy the race.

Mentions
Horse Racing