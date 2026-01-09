Oregon vs. Indiana College Football Playoff semifinal: Preview, how to watch, head-to-head record

No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon look to punch their tickets to the College Football National Championship when they face off in the CFP Semifinals on Friday, Jan. 9. The pair will play in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA at 7:30 p.m ET.

The winner of this Big Ten matchup will face No. 10 Miami in the championship on Jan. 19.

Keep reading to learn how to watch the semifinal, players to watch, and the head-to-head record between the teams.

How to watch College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl game:

Friday, January 9:

Oregon (5) vs. Indiana (1)

When: 7:30pm ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Watch: ESPN

Indiana: Storylines, players to watch

Indiana (14-0) returns to the CFP for the second consecutive year and the second year in overall program history. After a first-round bye, Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers clinched a semifinal spot by defeating Alabama (9) at the Rose Bowl in a decisive 38-3 victory.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza continues to fuel the Hoosiers at quarterback, coming off three touchdowns and an 87.5% CMP in Indiana’s quarterfinals win over Alabama. Last time Mendoza faced the Ducks in October 2025, he threw for 215 yards and produced a fourth-quarter touchdown that clinched the Hoosiers’ 30-20 win.

Running back Kaelon Black put up 99 rushing yards against the Crimson Tide, and with 889 yards overall this season, he could reach the 1,000-yard mark against the Ducks. Running back Roman Hemby did reach the 1,000-yard mark in the quarterfinal, leading the team with 194 carries and 1,007 yards overall this season.

Indiana’s defense could once again be a pain point for the Ducks. The Hoosiers are ranked fifth in the nation with 42 total sacks, six of which were against Oregon’s QB Dante Moore back in October. Hoosiers LB Rolijah Hardy leads the team with 8 sacks and 93 tackles this season, tallying 13 total tackles against the Ducks in October.

06:00 How Cignetti, Indiana have maximized roster talent Zach Osterman of the Indy Star joins Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry to explore how Curt Cignetti and Indiana’s staff have excelled at identifying talent ahead of the Hoosiers’ CFP Semifinal clash with Oregon.

Oregon: Storylines, key players to watch

Oregon (13-1) is also making its second consecutive CFP appearance this season. In 2024, the Ducks won the Big Ten Championship and made it to the CFP quarterfinals, falling to Ohio State, 41-21, in the Rose Bowl. This year, the Ducks clinched a semifinal spot following a 51-34 first-round victory against James Madison and a 23-0 quarterfinal shutout vs. Texas Tech.

Like Mendoza is to Indiana, QB Dante Moore is a reliable force for the Ducks, after compiling 3,280 yards, 28 touchdowns, and a 72.9% completion percentage this season. Moore threw for 234 yards in the quarterfinals vs. Texas Tech.

For the Peach Bowl, the Ducks will be without freshman running back Jordon Davison, who is out due to injury. Davison has the second most carries (113) and yards (667) for the Ducks, who will have to lean on running back Noah Whittington, who leads the team with 129 carries for 829 yards, with 13 carries for 31 yards against Texas Tech.

04:08 Peach Bowl primed to be a ‘heavyweight fight’ Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry look ahead to Friday night’s highly-anticipated Peach Bowl showdown in the College Football Playoff between No. 5 Oregon and No. 1 Indiana.

Oregon vs. Indiana head-to-head record:

The overall record between the two teams is tied at 2-2. The last time the Ducks and Hoosiers faced off was Oct. 2025, where Indiana beat Oregon 30-20 in Eugene.

Who played in the Peach Bowl last season?

The 2025 Peach Bowl served as a quarterfinal game between Texas and Arizona State. The Longhorns defeated the Sun Devils 39-31 but fell to Ohio State in the semifinals, 28-14.