No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon to compete in CFP semifinal with No. 10 Miami waiting in championship

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka flips the outcome with a straight-sets win over Madison Keys in Australian Open tune-up
Miami Hurricanes
In Cristobal’s image, Miami’s beefy offensive line steamrolls a path to title game

Top Clips

nbc_bte_6thmoy_260109.jpg
NBA 6MOY betting market does not have clear leader
nbc_bte_superbowlchamp_260109.jpg
Eyeing Rams, Eagles in Super Bowl outright market
nbc_bte_wildcardbestbets_290126.jpg
Wild Card Weekend best bets: Stroud INT, Pats -3.5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka flips the outcome with a straight-sets win over Madison Keys in Australian Open tune-up
Miami Hurricanes
In Cristobal’s image, Miami’s beefy offensive line steamrolls a path to title game

Top Clips

nbc_bte_6thmoy_260109.jpg
NBA 6MOY betting market does not have clear leader
nbc_bte_superbowlchamp_260109.jpg
Eyeing Rams, Eagles in Super Bowl outright market
nbc_bte_wildcardbestbets_290126.jpg
Wild Card Weekend best bets: Stroud INT, Pats -3.5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon to compete in CFP semifinal with No. 10 Miami waiting in championship

  
Published January 9, 2026 11:20 AM
Peach Bowl primed to be a 'heavyweight fight'
January 6, 2026 02:13 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry look ahead to Friday night's highly-anticipated Peach Bowl showdown in the College Football Playoff between No. 5 Oregon and No. 1 Indiana.

ATLANTA — The winner of the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl can look forward to another trip to the South.

In the national championship game, the survivor of the Big Ten rematch between undefeated No. 1 Indiana (14-0, CFP No. 1 seed) and No. 5 Oregon (13-1, CFP No. 5) will feel like a true road team.

Waiting in the Jan. 19 national title game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida will be No. 10 seed Miami, which advanced with a 31-27 victory over Mississippi in the first CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

The Big Ten will be playing for its third straight title, following Ohio State and Michigan the last two seasons.

Indiana had a 30-20 victory at Oregon on Oct. 11 to hand the Ducks their only loss. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore threw two interceptions and was sacked six times.

Each team advanced to the Peach Bowl semifinal with dominant CFP quarterfinal wins.

Indiana overwhelmed Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl as Mendoza passed for 192 yards and three touchdowns. The Ducks shut out Texas Tech 23-0 in the Orange Bowl as freshman Brandon Finney Jr. had two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Indiana will be trying to complete an unlikely success story. The Hoosiers earned the top seed in the CFP by remaining undefeated with an impressive combination of a powerful defense, strong running game and the leadership of quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner who led the nation with 36 touchdown passes.

The Hoosiers rank 10th in the nation with 220.7 rushing yards per game. They rank third in scoring with 41.6 points per game. The defense ranks second with its averages of 10.3 points, 242.6 yards and 73.7 rushing yards allowed.