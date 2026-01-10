SuperMotocross 2026 betting: Predictions, odds, picks, lines, and analysis for Anaheim 1

Despite switching teams during the break between the 2025 and 2026 SuperMotocross League seasons, Chase Sexton is favored to win the Monster Energy Supercross opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, according to NXTBets.com.

Sexton’s raw opening odds of +147 are substantially better than his 2025 line of +363, which is largely attributable to the fact that Jett Lawrence injured his foot and ankle during the offseason and will not mount up for most or all of the Supercross season. Sexton won the 2025 opener before finishing sixth in Round 2 in San Diego.

Sexton’s odds and the gap to the second-ranked rider are substantially the same as that which existed between first and second in last year’s A1 race when Jett was favored at +185 with Sexton and Eli Tomac in the +300s.

In 2026, Tomac is still well-regarded with a line of +304. Tomac takes over Sexton’s 2025 Red Bull KTM ride this season.

Hunter Lawrence (+352) is the third-ranked rider this week and he is highly motivated to get off to a strong start and hold up the family honor with his younger brother, Jett, out of the lineup.

Landing fourth on the odds’ list this week, Ken Roczen (+400) is a bit of a surprise. He has a veteran’s experience, but traders had difficulty handicapping him in 2025 when he ranged between +400 and +1341. That trend will continue into 2026.

The lines lengthen considerably below the top four.

One has to scroll down to fifth to find last year’s champion, Cooper Webb. An argument could be made that Webb (+794) deserves more respect than a line of 8/1, but he is a notoriously slow starter in supercross who tends to come on strong at the end of the season. By comparison, he was posted at +1127 and averaged a line of about 10/1 in the first four rounds of 2025.

One compelling dark horse this week is Malcolm Stewart with a line of 30/1. He was crowned the King of Paris in this year’s international event, but he was quick to point out during the preseason press conference that the field was not nearly as deep as a typical American supercross race. Still, Stewart tends to run well in season openers when he is healthy and could be worth some couch-cushion money with his relatively long odds.

Outright Odds to Win

Chase Sexton, +147

Eli Tomac, +304

Hunter Lawrence, +352

Ken Roczen, +400

Cooper Webb, +794

Aaron Plessinger, +1492

Malcolm Stewart, +2996

RJ Hampshire, +3035

Justin Cooper, +3717

Jason Anderson, +4530

Dylan Ferrandis, +6893

Justin Barcia, +10209

Shane McElrath, +13058

Joey Savatgy, +14606

Benny Bloss, +14606

Jorge Prado, +14606

Justin Hill, +14825

Mitchell Harrison, +15773

Freddie Noren, +15773

Josh Cartwright, +15773

Cade Clason, +15773

Justin Starling, +15773

Christian Craig, +16029

Colt Nichols, +16029

Mitchell Oldenburg, +16029

Grant Harlan, +16029

Vince Friese, +16029

Austin Forkner, +16029

Garrett Marchbanks, +16029

Kevin Moranz, +16029

Odds to Podium

Chase Sexton, -222

Hunter Lawrence, -149

Ken Roczen, -141

Eli Tomac, -135

Cooper Webb, +170

Aaron Plessinger, +300

Malcolm Stewart, +400

Justin Cooper, +500

Jorge Prado, +700

RJ Hampshire, +1000

Shane McElrath, +2001

Joey Savatgy, +2001

Justin Hill, +2001

Christian Craig, +2497

Jason Anderson, +2678

Dylan Ferrandis, +3301

Justin Barcia, +3776

Colt Nichols, +5002

Mitchell Oldenburg, +12887

Benny Bloss, +12887

Vince Friese, +14393

Mitchell Harrison, +19900

Cade Clason, +22627

Fredrik Noren, +22627

Kevin Moranz, +23710

Justin Starling, +23710

Grant Harlan, +26216

Austin Forkner, +34383

Josh Greco, +34383

Josh Cartwright, +35614

