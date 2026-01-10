SuperMotocross 2026 betting: Predictions, odds, picks, lines, and analysis for Anaheim 1
Despite switching teams during the break between the 2025 and 2026 SuperMotocross League seasons, Chase Sexton is favored to win the Monster Energy Supercross opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, according to NXTBets.com.
Sexton’s raw opening odds of +147 are substantially better than his 2025 line of +363, which is largely attributable to the fact that Jett Lawrence injured his foot and ankle during the offseason and will not mount up for most or all of the Supercross season. Sexton won the 2025 opener before finishing sixth in Round 2 in San Diego.
Sexton’s odds and the gap to the second-ranked rider are substantially the same as that which existed between first and second in last year’s A1 race when Jett was favored at +185 with Sexton and Eli Tomac in the +300s.
In 2026, Tomac is still well-regarded with a line of +304. Tomac takes over Sexton’s 2025 Red Bull KTM ride this season.
Hunter Lawrence (+352) is the third-ranked rider this week and he is highly motivated to get off to a strong start and hold up the family honor with his younger brother, Jett, out of the lineup.
Landing fourth on the odds’ list this week, Ken Roczen (+400) is a bit of a surprise. He has a veteran’s experience, but traders had difficulty handicapping him in 2025 when he ranged between +400 and +1341. That trend will continue into 2026.
The lines lengthen considerably below the top four.
One has to scroll down to fifth to find last year’s champion, Cooper Webb. An argument could be made that Webb (+794) deserves more respect than a line of 8/1, but he is a notoriously slow starter in supercross who tends to come on strong at the end of the season. By comparison, he was posted at +1127 and averaged a line of about 10/1 in the first four rounds of 2025.
One compelling dark horse this week is Malcolm Stewart with a line of 30/1. He was crowned the King of Paris in this year’s international event, but he was quick to point out during the preseason press conference that the field was not nearly as deep as a typical American supercross race. Still, Stewart tends to run well in season openers when he is healthy and could be worth some couch-cushion money with his relatively long odds.
Outright Odds to Win
Chase Sexton, +147
Eli Tomac, +304
Hunter Lawrence, +352
Ken Roczen, +400
Cooper Webb, +794
Aaron Plessinger, +1492
Malcolm Stewart, +2996
RJ Hampshire, +3035
Justin Cooper, +3717
Jason Anderson, +4530
Dylan Ferrandis, +6893
Justin Barcia, +10209
Shane McElrath, +13058
Joey Savatgy, +14606
Benny Bloss, +14606
Jorge Prado, +14606
Justin Hill, +14825
Mitchell Harrison, +15773
Freddie Noren, +15773
Josh Cartwright, +15773
Cade Clason, +15773
Justin Starling, +15773
Christian Craig, +16029
Colt Nichols, +16029
Mitchell Oldenburg, +16029
Grant Harlan, +16029
Vince Friese, +16029
Austin Forkner, +16029
Garrett Marchbanks, +16029
Kevin Moranz, +16029
Odds to Podium
Chase Sexton, -222
Hunter Lawrence, -149
Ken Roczen, -141
Eli Tomac, -135
Cooper Webb, +170
Aaron Plessinger, +300
Malcolm Stewart, +400
Justin Cooper, +500
Jorge Prado, +700
RJ Hampshire, +1000
Shane McElrath, +2001
Joey Savatgy, +2001
Justin Hill, +2001
Christian Craig, +2497
Jason Anderson, +2678
Dylan Ferrandis, +3301
Justin Barcia, +3776
Colt Nichols, +5002
Mitchell Oldenburg, +12887
Benny Bloss, +12887
Vince Friese, +14393
Mitchell Harrison, +19900
Cade Clason, +22627
Fredrik Noren, +22627
Kevin Moranz, +23710
Justin Starling, +23710
Grant Harlan, +26216
Austin Forkner, +34383
Josh Greco, +34383
Josh Cartwright, +35614