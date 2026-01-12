 Skip navigation
Malcolm Stewart ‘gutted by how’ the 2026 Anaheim 1 crash occurred, sends well wishes to Justin Barcia

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 12, 2026 01:58 PM

Malcolm Stewart took to social media to update his condition and send well wishes to Justin Barcia after their involvement in the Lap 1 accident at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, during the 2026 SuperMotocross season opener, one of the scariest crashes seen in recent seasons.

“First and foremost, sending prayers to the Barcia family,” Stewart posted on social media. “I’m gutted by how this situation unfolded and truly hope he’s okay.”

In heavy traffic, entering the first bowl turn on the first lap of the feature, Stewart was unable to execute a triple jump and had to roll the final hill. Already committed to the long jump, Barcia had nowhere to go and landed on top of Stewart. Barcia was pitched over his handlebars and crashed heavily and awkwardly. Barcia was unresponsive for a time before being transported to a local hospital.

Barcia walked out of the hospital under his own power. Stewart was also injured in the crash.

“I did sustain a shoulder injury and will update you all after further evaluation,” Stewart said. “I’m going to do everything I can to be back out there. Appreciate all the love and support.”

Stewart was highly regarded as a potential winner of the season opener after dominating the Paris Supercross.

Immediately following the crash, Factory Husqvarna issued a release, stating: “Following a solid off-season, that momentum continued for 450SX challenger Malcolm Stewart and his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition during the sold-out Anaheim 1 season-opener, where he powered to the fourth-fastest qualifying time leading into the night program.

“The experienced fan favorite then recorded sixth position in his heat race and had his sights set on a strong Main Event; however, Stewart’s night would come to an abrupt end following a scary multi-rider incident on the opening lap. He sustained a left shoulder injury in the impact, with further updates on his status to be made once available.”

