Malcolm Stewart wins Paris Supercross, crowned 2025 King

Malcolm Stewart was crowned the 2025 King of Paris at after winning four of six races and finishing second twice at La Defense Arena.

Stewart swept the first day of racing, scoring three wins to take the lead over defending champion Cooper Webb and 2023 winner Jett Lawrence.

Stewart’s trio of victories came as his challengers jockeyed for second, with Stewart beating Webb in Races 1 and 3. He finished ahead of Hunter Lawrence in Race 2. Meanwhile, the rider who dominated the Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross seasons, Jett, struggled through the first day. He finished well off the pace in eighth in Race 1, rebounded to finish third in Race 2, and failed to finish Race 3 after crashing in the whoops.

With a commanding lead, Stewart needed only to run well on Day 2.

Stewart was not originally scheduled to race in the Paris Supercross, but as Aaron Plessinger continued to recover from health issues that sidelined him at the conclusion of the 2025 SuperMotocross season, Stewart was pressed into service.

2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 11: Malcolm Stewart After 15 years as a professional rider and nine on a 450, Malcolm Stewart broke into Victory Lane in Tampa, Florida, in 2025.

Jett rebounded to win the first two races on Sunday with Stewart in second each time. In the final race of the 2025 Paris Supercross, Stewart sealed his victory with his fourth win in six races, but he had to overcome a mid-pack start and work his way through the field. Stewart moved into second with a pass on Tom Vialle at the midway point of Race 6. A few laps later, he jumped past Webb to take the lead.

Finishing ahead of Webb in all six races, Stewart’s Paris coronation was never in doubt. Webb finished 2-4-2-3-3-2 to land second on the chart.

Despite his periodic troubles, Jett (8-3-14-1-1-3) finished third overall.

Hunter (4-2-11-4-5-4) finished fourth with a best finish of second in Race 2 and a worst of 11th in Race 3.

Cedric Soubeyras (3-6-4-6-6-6) rounded out the top five.

In his highly anticipated debut on a 450 Honda, Vialle was just outside the top five with results of 11th, fifth, third, fifth, fourth, and fifth. The highlight of Vialle’s Paris campaign was winning the holeshot for the final race of the series.

SX1 Overall Results

1. Malcolm Stewart (1-1-1-2-2-1)

2. Cooper Webb (2-4-2-3-3-2)

3. Jett Lawrence (8-3-14-1-1-3)

4. Hunter Lawrence (4-2-11-4-5-4)

5. Cedric Soubeyras (3-6-4-6-6-6)

6. Tom Vialle (11-5-3-5-4-5)

7. Mitchell Harrison (6-12-5-7-7-7)

8. Marshal Weltin (5-7-7-9-9-8)

9. Adrien Escoffier (7-8-6-8-8-15)

10. Ander Valentin (9-10-12-13-10-10)

11. Adrien Malaval (10-13-10-12-11-13)

12. Paul Haberland (12-11-8-15-13-12)

13. Lucas Imbert (15-9-15-10-15-9)

14. Romain Pape (15-15-13-11-12-11)

15. Lorenzo Camporese (14-14-9-14-14-14)

In the SX2 class, Anthony Bourdon (1-2-2-2-1-2) was crowned the Prince of Paris.

Luke Clout (2-1-1-1-13-1) finished second with Calvin Fonvielle (3-4-3-3-4-3) rounding out the podium.

SX2 Overall Results

1. Anthony Bourdon (1-2-2-2-1-2)

2. Luke Clout (2-1-1-1-13-1)

3. Calvin Fonvielle (3-4-3-3-4-3)

4. Jules Pietre (5-3-6-4-3-7)

5. Saad Soulimani (4-13-5-6-2-4)

6. Jake Cannon (7-6-4-5-15-5)

7. Andrea Bonifacio (8-9-9-8-7-9)

8. Hugo Manzato (16-7-8-10-5-6)

9. Julien Lebeau (9-10-12-7-6-12)

10. Dorian Koch (12-11-11-11-8-10)

11. Carl Ostermann (11-12-10-13-11-8)

12. Mika Lamarque (15-8-7-9-12-14)

13. Paul Bloy (10-14-13-12-9-11)

14. Cyril Elsener (14-15-16-14-10-15)

15. Enzo Polias (13-16-14-15-14-13)

16. Kelana Humphrey (6-5-15-DNS-DNS-DNS)

17. Mathys Boisrame (17-DNS-DNS-DNS-DNS-DNS)

18. Killian Vincent (18-DNS-DNS-DNS-DNS-DNS)

