Jason Anderson wins 2025 WSX Swedish GP, takes share of Championship points’ lead

Finishing second in Race 1, and winning Race 2 and the Finale of the World Supercross Championship Swedish Grand Prix in Stockholm’s 3Arena, Jason Anderson scored the overall victory in Round 4 of the 2025 season and tied Joey Savatgy for the championship lead with one round remaining.

With Ken Roczen out of the field, the battle for the title is down to three riders: Savatgy, Anderson, and Christian Craig. Notably, those three riders stood on the podium of Race 1 with Savatgy securing the win in the first eight-lap race. Anderson’s second-place finish kept him in contention, and when he reversed the order in the second eight-lap sprint, the overall victory came down to the final 12-lap affair. In the finale, it was Anderson over Savatgy again, with Craig once more in third.

Savatgy finished second overall with results of first, second, and second.

Craig failed to sweep the podium when he had to overcome a crash in the second race. He finished third overall with a 3-4-3.

Roczen won the season-opener in Buenos Aires and scored a second victory in Round 3 in Australia, but he chose to be a wild-card entrant in 2025 and did not plan on racing every round.

Roczen turned his bike over to teammate Colt Nichols for Sweden. Nichols got off to a strong start with a fifth-place finish in Race 1 and a third in Race 2, but he completed only two laps in the finale and landed fifth in the overall order.

Henry Miller (4-13-4) was scored fourth overall.

In the SX2 (250) division, Max Anstie remained perfect after sweeping all three races. in Sweden

Enzo Lopes in second and Shane McElrath rounded out the SX2 podium.

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar:

