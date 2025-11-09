Ken Roczen wins Buenos Aires GP in 2025 WSX opener, Haiden Deegan third in inaugural 450 race

Ken Roczen took the early lead in the Buenos Aires City GP in the 2025 season-opener of the World Supercross championship and capped off a perfect night to score the victory over Justin Cooper.

In the three-race format, Roczen swept the first two eight-lap motos by 6.3 seconds over Christian Craig in Race 1 and 3.6 seconds over Cooper in Race 2. His early lead in the 12-lap main gave him an even more commanding advantage over Cooper of 13.8 seconds as he easily cruised to victory.

Cooper got off to a slow start and finished fifth in the first moto before finding his rhythm. Second-place finishes in Moto 2 and the Main elevated him to second overall.

The Buenos Aires race was notable as the debut of Haiden Deegan, 2025 Monster Energy Supercross 250 West and Pro Motocross 250 champion, on a 450 bike.

World Supercross Championship Haiden Deegan scored an overall podium in his first effort on a 450 bike / World Supercross Championship

Looking to gain some experience on the big bike before he is scheduled to move into the 450 class during the 2026 Motocross season, Deegan narrowly missed standing on the podium in his first race effort. He was fourth in Moto 1 and sixth in Moto 2. But after he found his flow, Deegan finished third in the Main Event, and with a greater number of points available in the finale, he was scored third overall - an impressive debut for the rider who has dominated the 250 SMX divisions in the past two seasons.

Craig (finishing second, fifth, and fifth) came up one point shy of denying Deegan his overall podium. Craig finished fourth.

Jason Anderson (7-3-4) recovered from health issues that sidelined him at the end of the 2025 SuperMotocross League season to round out the top five in fifth.

In the SX2 (250) division, Max Anstie also had a perfect night with a sweep of the three races to score the overall win over Shane McElrath (3-2-3).

Coty Schock (5-5-2) finished third overall.

