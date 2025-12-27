2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 6: Julien Beaumer

The jumps and obstacles are not the only up-and-down moments that define dirt bike racing, as Julien Beaumer learned the hard way during the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship.

Beaumer began the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season the strongest among his 250 West competitors. He finished second in both races in Anaheim, California, and won in San Diego in between.

Beaumer kept his top-five streak alive in his fourth race of the year in Glendale, narrowly missed the mark in Arlington with a sixth-place finish one round later, and was eighth or better in his first seven events. A 12th-place finish at Philadelphia was the low point of his Supercross season, but he kept Haiden Deegan honest with back-to-back runner-up results in the final two rounds, despite Deegan’s margin of 32 points.

Haiden Deegan, Julien Beaumer exchange words about competition and Deegan arrest following Seattle race Haiden Deegan overcame an early crash and passed Julien Beaumer late in the race for the final podium position.

The Supercross season was not without drama. Beaumer and Deegan exchanged in a war of words in the Seattle round as they contested the final podium spot in the feature.

After falling early, Deegan rode through the field and caught third-place Beaumer in the closing laps. He rode the KTM rider wide and took the position. Afterward, the pair exchanged heated words about comments made by Beaumer on social media following Deegan’s arrest for street racing in Florida.

For a brief moment, it appeared Beaumer would pick up where he left off in the Pro Motocross series. He finished fifth at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and was fourth in the Hangtown Motocross Challenge in Rancho Cordova.

Unfortunately, Beaumer faded during the next four rounds. He failed to crack the top 15 and suffered a heavy crash in High Point. He finished moderately in Moto 1 with a 15th-place result before crashing and failing to finish the second race.

2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 7: Garrett Marchbanks In his last season on a 250 bike, Garrett Marchbanks finished in the top five in Supercross and Motocross.

Beaumer rode with the pain for the next two rounds and then decided to take two weeks off to heal for the final Motocross races and be 100 percent for the SuperMotocross playoffs. He returned to Ironman with his first top-15 finish since the beginning of the season and finished fifth in the penultimate round at Unadilla.

Another hard crash at Budds Creek in Southern Maryland forced him to leave the track in a neck brace. That move proved cautionary as his back and neck were fine, but he dealt with symptoms of a concussion.

Once more showing resolution, Beaumer mounted up for the SuperMotocross Playoffs. And once more, an accident sidelined him. He crashed in the second qualification session and landed on his back and left side, possibly aggravating an injury from Budds Creek that necessitated the neck brace.

During SuperMotocross Media Days, Beaumer reported that he is healing well but will not be ready to ride during the indoor stadium season. Perhaps the greatest disappointment is that he and Deegan will not get the opportunity to renew their rivalry since Deegan will move to the 450 division for the Pro Motocross season.

2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 8: Jordon Smith Jordon Smith took a risk at the beginning of the 2025 SuperMotocross season, and it paid off.

Julien Beaumer 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: 22nd

Seeding for SMX Round 1: Seventh

Starts: 19

Best finish: Won (San Diego SX)

Wins: 1

Podiums: 5

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 12

Supercross average finish: 4.30

Motocross average finish: 13.44

SMX Playoffs average: NA

Overall average: 8.63

450 SuperMotocross Countdown

7. Justin Cooper

8. Ken Roczen

9. Aaron Plessinger

10. Justin Barcia

11. Malcolm Stewart

12. Dylan Ferrandis

13. Justin Hill

14. Joey Savatgy

15. Jason Anderson

250 SuperMotocross Countdown

7. Garrett Marchbanks

8. Jordon Smith

9. Michael Mosiman

10. Chance Hymas

11. Drew Adams

12. Levi Kitchen

