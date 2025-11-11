2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 11: Drew Adams

Drew Adams’ inaugural season at the professional level showed promise.

After winning three of five Supercross Futures races in 2024, finishing second in another round, and no worse than sixth, his debut in the stadium season was widely anticipated. Adams secured a top-10 finish in his first start at Angel Stadium in the second Anaheim race after challenging for the top five in the early laps.

His stint in the Monster Energy Supercross series was cut short, unfortunately, by a broken collarbone the following week at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. At the time, it was announced he would have to sit out until Pro Motocross began in May.

2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 12: Levi Kitchen After winning the Detroit 250 Supercross race, Levi Kitchen suffered severe injuries in the following round at Daytona. That was indicative of his season overall.

Young bones heal fast, however, and the 17-year-old racer returned to action in time for the last two 250 SX West races in Denver and Salt Lake City. He swept the top 10 with another eighth in Colorado and a 10th in Utah.

The outdoor season was not as productive. He continued to show speed by narrowly missing the top 10 in the first three races. Adams faced another setback at High Point when an innocent-looking tip-over in the second moto broke a finger. Adams was forced to miss the following round at Southwick. Compounding the disappointment was that he was clinging to a spot in the top 20 that would give him an automatic berth in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs.

He needed to return quickly. Adams missed only one National with the injury.

2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 12: Dylan Ferrandis A stress fracture to Dylan Ferrandis’ left leg kept him out of most of the outdoor season, but he was strong in the final three rounds.

It took a couple of rounds for Adams to recover his momentum and learn to ride with the damaged finger, but he sorted that out by July with his first Motocross top-10 at Washougal. The following week, Ironman provided him with a season-high fifth-place result.

Three of his last four Motocross starts ended in top-10 finishes, and with results of fifth in Moto 1 and 10th in Moto 2 in the season finale at Budds Creek, he was awarded the 2025 Rookie of the Year title.

“Budds Creek was a day of ups and downs,” Adams said after that weekend. “I qualified P2, which was exciting, even though [teammate] Seth [Hammaker] got me right at the very end of the session. In Moto 1, I went P5—not my best, but still solid. In Moto 2, I finished P10, which wasn’t where I wanted to be. The highlight of the day, though, was earning Rookie of the Year. That was my goal from the start of the season, and I’m really proud to have achieved it.”

2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 13: Justin Hill Justin Hill finished in the top 10 85 percent of the time during the Supercross season and knocked on the door of the top 10 in SuperMotocross.

Entering the SMX playoffs 16th, Adams flirted with the top 10 in the first two rounds, finishing 11th in Charlotte and 12th in St. Louis. He ended the three-round playoffs in 13th.

Adams will return to the Monster Energy Kawasaki team in 2026, and one can be reasonably certain that he will immediately contend for top-10 finishes from the first gate drop. Having achieved his goal of ROTY Motocross honors, a podium is in sight.

Drew Adams 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: 13th

Seeding for SMX Round 1: 16th

Starts: 16

Best finish: Fifth (Ironman MX)

Top-fives: 1

Top-10s: 6

Supercross average finish: 8.67

Motocross average finish: 13.00

SMX Playoffs average: 13.00

Overall average: 12.19

450 SuperMotocross Countdown

12. Dylan Ferrandis

13. Justin Hill

14. Joey Savatgy

15. Jason Anderson

250 SuperMotocross Countdown

12. Levi Kitchen