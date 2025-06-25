Drew Adams sidelined with broken finger suffered at High Point

Drew Adams will skip Round 5 of the 2025 Pro Motocross season in Southwick, Massachusetts, to heal from a broken finger suffered in Moto 2 of the High Point Nationals.

“In Moto 2, I had a decent start and was moving forward until I had a little tip-over,” Adams said on social media. “I got back up and made up a few positions, then ended up having another tip-over and suffered a small break in my index finger on my left hand.”

Adams finished 16th in the first moto at High Point but was forced to retire in the second race and finished 21st overall.

Adams showed flashes of speed in the first three rounds of the 2025 season, finishing in the top 10 in one moto each weekend. He was coming off a career-best fifth-place result in the first moto at Thunder Valley MX Park in Lakewood, Colorado, before suffering his injury.

The freshman rider left High Point 16th in the Motocross standings and 18th in combined SuperMotocross League points.

A timeline for his return has not been announced.

More SuperMotocross News

Jo Shimoda highlight Japanese MXoN team

Southwick Preview | Betting odds

Chad Reed among 2025 AMA HoF inductees

Chance Hymas out for remainder of 2025

High Point 450 Results | 250 Results

Jett Lawrence wins High Point overall; Eli Tomac takes Moto 2

Haiden Deegan shrugs off last week, sweeps High Point

Jett Lawrence stalls in High Point Moto 1, recovers, wins

Haiden Deegan wins High Point 250 Moto 1, restarts streak

High Point 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

