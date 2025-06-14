 Skip navigation
2025 High Point Motocross 450 Moto 2: Eli Tomac leads early as rain falls

  By
  • Dan Beaver,
  By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 14, 2025 04:22 PM

Eli Tomac got the jump on the field in Moto 2 of the High Point Nationals in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, as rain fell on portions of the track.

Jett Lawrence ended Lap 1 in ninth.

Hunter Lawrence (second) and Justin Cooper rounded out the podium.

Jett moved up to eighth on Lap 2.

As they ran on Lap 3, Hunter had the points for the overall win, but there was a lot of time on the clock (more than 21 seconds).

Jett moved into seventh on Lap 3; Joey Savatgy is the next victim in line.

Jason Anderson rounded out the top five.

At the halfway point, it was raining heavily on portions of the track with bright skies over the remainder.

Jett moved up to fifth on Lap 6 after getting around both Savatgy and Anderson.

