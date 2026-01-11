2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 250 opener updates

ANAHEIM, California: The first race of the season sets the tone for the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship in the 250 West division at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

In-Race Notes

Ryder DiFrancesco earned the holes shot with Chance Hymas close behind in second.

Haiden Deegan is buried outside the top 10, but Levi Kitchen is worse and barely inside the top 20.

Deegan moved up to ninth on Lap 2; Kitchen is up to 16th.

Max Anstie took second away from Hymas on Lap 4.

Cameron McAdoo in fourth and Michael Mosiman, who advanced via the LCQ rounded out the top five.

Kitchen cracked the top 10 on Lap 5 as the race closes in on the halfway mark.

Three position separate Deegan and Kitchen.

Anstie took the lead from DiFrancesco.

McAdoo crashed with seven minutes on the clock.

Hymas and DiFrancesco are embroiled in a battle for second two-thirds of the way through the race.

Hymas to second on Lap 9. Deegan was up to fifth with Kitchen still three positions back in eighth.

