MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings 2026: Bryan Woo, Eury Pérez rise up in top 150 SP list
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Villanova
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, including Seton Hall-Villanova
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Southern California
Alijah Arenas scores career-high 29 points to lead USC past Indiana 81-75

nbc_pff_patsohawksd_260204.jpg
Analyzing Patriots offense vs. Seahawks defense
nbc_pff_mayedarnold_260204.jpg
Previewing Maye vs. Darnold in Super Bowl LX
nbc_pff_vrabelmacdonlad_260204.jpg
Juxtaposing Vrabel-Macdonald ahead of Super Bowl

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings 2026: Bryan Woo, Eury Pérez rise up in top 150 SP list
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Villanova
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, including Seton Hall-Villanova
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Southern California
Alijah Arenas scores career-high 29 points to lead USC past Indiana 81-75

nbc_pff_patsohawksd_260204.jpg
Analyzing Patriots offense vs. Seahawks defense
nbc_pff_mayedarnold_260204.jpg
Previewing Maye vs. Darnold in Super Bowl LX
nbc_pff_vrabelmacdonlad_260204.jpg
Juxtaposing Vrabel-Macdonald ahead of Super Bowl

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Austin Forkner fitted with a cast on broken hand, likely to miss multiple SMX rounds

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 4, 2026 11:39 AM

Austin Forkner has been fitted with a cast for a broken hand suffered in a Press Day crash during Round 4 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The cast will remain for at least two weeks, which will most likely keep him from competing at either Glendale, Arizona, or Seattle, Washington.

“After his fall during Press Day, the Missouri native sustained a fracture to his left hand and will be placed in a cast for the next two weeks,” the team announced on social media. “The injury will be assessed on a week-by-week basis moving forward. Heal up fast, Austin!”

With Jordon Smith scheduled to return in Round 6 in Arlington, Texas, and the 250 East division debuting that week, this could mark the end of Forkner’s 450 experiment. Forkner was originally announced as a 250 East Supercross contender, but was later tagged as a fill-in rider for Smith.

Open questions remain, however.

In a pre-race scrum with team managers before Anaheim 2, Steve Westfall said, “No, we haven’t decided what we’re going to do, so that’s still up in the air,” in response to a question about whether Forkner would remain on the big bike once Smith returned.

Smith’s fate is also uncertain.

“Currently, Jordan is riding,” Westfall added. “He’s riding outdoors. Tentative plan, earliest, would be Arlington ... but still just want to make sure that that shoulder’s 100% before he starts going and gets back into racing.”

In two starts on the 450, Forkner finished 15th in the season opener and was 17th in Anaheim 2. He missed San Diego after crashing in qualification.