What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, including Seton Hall-Villanova

Wednesday night will bring a packed slate of conference rivalry games on Peacock.

The action will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with Seton Hall and Villanova, two Big East teams with 16 victories apiece that are trying to make an NCAA Tournament push.

More information below on tonight’s games and how to watch.

Click here to sign up for Peacock

What College Basketball games are on Peacock today?

Seton Hall vs. Villanova

When : Wednesday, Feb. 4

: Wednesday, Feb. 4 Where : Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania

: Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream : Peacock

: Peacock Preview: After consecutive home victories, Seton Hall (6-5 Big East, 16-6 overall) are on the road against Villanova (7-3 Big East, 16-5 overall), which is in third place in the Big East and on track to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022.

Butler vs. Providence

When : Wednesday, Feb. 4

: Wednesday, Feb. 4 Where : Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Live Stream : Peacock

: Peacock Preview: Butler (4-7 Big East 13-9 overall) has rebounded after a 1-5 start in conference play but is coming off a 77-64 home loss to Georgetown. Providence (2-9 Big East, 9-13) has lost a season-high four consecutive in a disappointing year for a team picked to finish fourth in the Big East.

Creighton vs. Georgetown

When : Wednesday, Feb. 4

: Wednesday, Feb. 4 Where : Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

: Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream : Peacock

: Peacock Preview: After consecutive 25-win seasons, Creighton (6-5 Big East, 12-10 overall) has suffered through inconsistency and lost to UConn 85-58 at home Saturday. Georgetown (4-7 Big East, 12-10 overall) earned a solid 77-64 win at Butler but have cooled from a hot start.

Colorado vs. Baylor

When : Wednesday, Feb. 4

: Wednesday, Feb. 4 Where : Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Live Stream : Peacock

: Peacock Preview: Colorado (3-6 Big 12, 13-9 overall) snapped a six-game losing streak Sunday with an 87-61 home victory over TCU. Baylor (2-7 Big 12, 12-9) is enduring a rebuilding year and earned a 63-53 road win Saturday over West Virginia.

How to watch 2025-26 College Basketball games on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East basketball games.

What conference tournament games are on Peacock?

Several early round games from the Big Ten and Big East men’s conference tournaments will be available on Peacock, as well as the quarterfinals of the Big East men’s tournament. The Big East women’s basketball tournament also will be available on Peacock.