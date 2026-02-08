 Skip navigation
Jeremy Fears’ 26 points and 15 assists help No. 10 Michigan State beat No. 5 Illinois 85-82 in OT

  
Published February 7, 2026 11:42 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jeremy Fears scored 26 points, including a tiebreaking three-point play with 1:47 left in overtime, and had 15 assists to help No. 10 Michigan State hold on for an 85-82 win over No. 5 Illinois on Saturday night.

With a chance to send the game to a second overtime, Illinois center Zvonimir Ivisic missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Spartans (20-4, 10-3 Big Ten) knocked the Fighting Illini (20-4, 11-2) out of first place in the Big Ten and ended their 12-game winning streak.

Illinois’ David Mirkovic scored 18 points, Andrej Stojakovic had 17 points and Tomislav Ivisic fouled out with 2:22 left in overtime after scoring 12 points.

Illini freshman Keaton Wagler, who averaged 27-plus points the previous four games, missed 14 of 16 shots and scored 16.

Fears started and played more than 40 minutes after coach Tom Izzo debated whether to discipline the standout point guard with restricted playing time after his sportsmanship was called into question in two straight games.

Late in the first half, Fears was scrutinized again. Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood asked officials to review whether Fears intentionally tripped David Mirkovic after stopping in front of him. Underwood lost the appeal.

Michigan State’s Kur Teng made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.5 seconds left in regulation and Jake Davis tied the game at 71-all with two free throws after getting fouled on a put-back attempt on the ensuing possession.

Illinois led 39-35 at halftime after six ties and nine lead changes and was ahead by nine points early in the second half.

Michigan State’s Jaxon Kohler had 11 points and 16 rebounds while Jordan Scott and Teng scored 10 apiece.

Up next

Illinois: Hosts Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Michigan State: At Wisconsin on Friday.