Seth Trimble hits late 3 to lift No. 14 UNC past No. 4 Duke 71-68 in stunning rivalry finish

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Creighton
Traudt’s 18, Graves’ game-winner lead Creighton over Seton Hall, 69-68
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 250 Haiden Deegan.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 5, Glendale 250 Updates: Haiden Deegan gets the holeshot
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA
WNBA’s newest offer reportedly makes small revenue sharing increases, housing concessions

Top Clips

nbc_nba_castlecomp_260207.jpg
HLs: Castle explodes for 40-point triple-double
nbc_cbb_illwaglerftr_260207.jpg
Wagler has been ‘a vessel’ for Illinois basketball
dnp_nbc_golf_scottieholeout_260207.jpg
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Creighton
Traudt’s 18, Graves’ game-winner lead Creighton over Seton Hall, 69-68
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 250 Haiden Deegan.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 5, Glendale 250 Updates: Haiden Deegan gets the holeshot
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA
WNBA’s newest offer reportedly makes small revenue sharing increases, housing concessions

Top Clips

nbc_nba_castlecomp_260207.jpg
HLs: Castle explodes for 40-point triple-double
nbc_cbb_illwaglerftr_260207.jpg
Wagler has been ‘a vessel’ for Illinois basketball
dnp_nbc_golf_scottieholeout_260207.jpg
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Seth Trimble hits late 3 to lift No. 14 UNC past No. 4 Duke 71-68 in stunning rivalry finish

  
Published February 7, 2026 09:01 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Seth Trimble made a corner 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to lift No. 14 North Carolina past No. 4 Duke 71-68 in a stunning finish Saturday night, which included fans storming the court prematurely before having to clear out for the Blue Devils to get one desperate final play.

Trimble’s shot on the catch off a feed from Derek Dixon swished cleanly through the net with apparently no time left, sending the Tar Heels rushing onto the court to celebrate followed closely by the fans at a frantic, ear-ringing roar. But a review determined there was still 0.4 seconds left, prompting the Smith Center’s public-address announcer to repeatedly tell fans to clear the court.

Once they did, Duke had a final chance, but Isaiah Evans couldn’t get a clean handle on the long inbound pass to near halfcourt to get off a tying shot to end it — prompting another court-storming that stuck this time.

It capped a night in which UNC trailed by 13 in the second half and never led until Trimble’s final shot.