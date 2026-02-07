 Skip navigation
Oklahoma beats No. 15 Vanderbilt 92-91 to snap 9-game losing streak

  
Published February 7, 2026 06:55 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Xzayvier Brown scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and Oklahoma held off No. 15 Vanderbilt 92-91 on Saturday to end a nine-game losing streak.

Nijel Pack added 17 points for the Sooners (12-12, 2-9 Southeastern Conference) who had a 21-point lead with 12:03 left. Oklahoma shot 53.4% from the field.

Tyler Tanner led Vanderbilt (19-4, 6-4) with 37 points. Tyler Nickel added 18.

Nickel hit a 3-pointer with 1 1/2 minutes left to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 10. AK Okereke had a 4-point play to make it a two-possession game with 49 seconds remaining.

Up next

Oklahoma: Hosts Georgia on Saturday.

Vanderbilt: At Auburn on Tuesday night.