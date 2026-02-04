Exploring Super Bowl LX novelty prop bets

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Injury Report: Austin Reaves is back, but Stephen Curry is out
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Austin Forkner back.jpg
Austin Forkner fitted with a cast on broken hand, likely to miss multiple SMX rounds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings 2026: Bryan Woo, Eury Pérez rise up in top 150 SP list

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_montgomery_260204.jpg
Montgomery: Petzing is ‘prepared’ to be Lions OC
JeantyCSUinterview2-4.jpg
Jeanty: Speed of NFL took time to get used to
nbc_roto_davisv2_260204.jpg
Davis trade bodes well for Wizards’ near future

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Injury Report: Austin Reaves is back, but Stephen Curry is out
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Austin Forkner back.jpg
Austin Forkner fitted with a cast on broken hand, likely to miss multiple SMX rounds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings 2026: Bryan Woo, Eury Pérez rise up in top 150 SP list

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_montgomery_260204.jpg
Montgomery: Petzing is ‘prepared’ to be Lions OC
JeantyCSUinterview2-4.jpg
Jeanty: Speed of NFL took time to get used to
nbc_roto_davisv2_260204.jpg
Davis trade bodes well for Wizards’ near future

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Exploring Super Bowl LX novelty prop bets

February 4, 2026 03:18 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers share how bettors can get involved with Super Bowl LX novelty props, with looks at DraftKings Sportsbook's markets beyond regular player props.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_montgomery_260204.jpg
08:28
Montgomery: Petzing is ‘prepared’ to be Lions OC
JeantyCSUinterview2-4.jpg
07:59
Jeanty: Speed of NFL took time to get used to
JuzandWifeCSUMPX.jpg
13:59
Juszczyk clowns Simms for picking against 49ers
nbc_csu_montgomery_260204.jpg
06:24
Montgomery: Lions’ struggles ‘will be corrected’
nbc_ffhh_bruschihamlinintv_260204.jpg
14:26
Hamlin is ‘excited’ to see new HC Brady grow
ALEC_MPX.jpg
12:29
Pierce ‘excited’ for FA after breakout with Colts
nbc_ffhh_wrconvo_260204.jpg
04:19
2025 rookie WRs were ‘a little flat on some areas’
generic_mpx.jpg
02:14
What latest NFL schedule reports mean for fantasy
hackett_mpx.jpg
01:00
What are Cardinals getting in Hackett as OC?
frank_mpx.jpg
05:50
Jets hiring Reich as OC an ‘uninspiring’ move
nbc_ffhh_toddmonken_260204.jpg
03:35
Monken to maximize CLE’s offense by calling plays
nbc_ffhh_mattryan_260204.jpg
05:22
Ryan’s comments on Penix Jr. are ‘very telling’
nbc_pft_donald_260204.jpg
06:39
Donald among those to join Super Bowl LX pregame
darnold_thumb.jpg
26:29
Darnold: ‘I always believed in myself’ ahead of SB
nbc_pft_simmons_260204.jpg
13:05
Simmons ‘was shocked’ when Titans fired Vrabel
nbc_pft_nextint_260204.jpg
14:02
Long: ‘I don’t hate Minnesota’ for Rodgers
nbc_pft_ceedee_260204.jpg
11:36
Cowboys’ Lamb expects more from himself next year
nbc_pft_cooperintv_260204.jpg
10:01
DeJean: ‘Good chance’ Fangio returns to Eagles
nbc_pft_flacco_260204.jpg
15:39
Flacco: Playing for PIT sounds like a ‘cool idea’
nbc_pft_tdavisintv_260204.jpg
14:02
Davis revisits Super Bowl XXXII, UGA recruitment
nbc_pft_monkenconvo_260204.jpg
04:01
Monken addresses Schwartz in press conference
nbc_pft_reichconvo_260204.jpg
03:48
Simms: Jets get ‘creative’ playcaller in Reich
nbc_pft_tointv_260204.jpg
11:13
T.O. calls for change in HOF voting process
nbc_pff_patsohawksd_260204.jpg
01:22
Analyzing Patriots offense vs. Seahawks defense
nbc_pff_mayedarnold_260204.jpg
01:34
Previewing Maye vs. Darnold in Super Bowl LX
nbc_pff_vrabelmacdonlad_260204.jpg
01:40
Juxtaposing Vrabel-Macdonald ahead of Super Bowl
nbc_pff_undertheradar_260204.jpg
01:21
Under the radar players to watch in Super Bowl LX
nbc_nba_superbowlpredictions_260203.jpg
01:32
NBA Showtime makes their Super Bowl LX predictions
nbc_csu_lxlikely_260203.jpg
10:18
Which defense will stand tall in Super Bowl LX?
nbc_csu_dkrushlead_260203.jpg
02:41
Can the Patriots’ defense stop Walker III?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_davisv2_260204.jpg
01:53
Davis trade bodes well for Wizards’ near future
nbc_roto_jacksonjrv2_260204.jpg
02:09
What Jackson Jr. trade means for Grizzlies, Jazz
nbc_roto_hardenv2_260204.jpg
01:55
Cavaliers in ‘win now mode’ after Harden trade
nbc_nba_adtrade_260204.jpg
01:59
Davis heads to Wizards in trade deadline stunner
nbc_nba_phxpor_digitalhit_260203.jpg
01:46
Allen, Gillespie carry Suns over Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_gillespiepostintv_260203.jpg
03:34
Gillespie shining in the spotlight for Suns
nbc_nba_phxpor_260203.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Suns turn up the heat, defeat Blazers
nbc_nba_postgame_allenintv_260203.jpg
01:27
Allen credits Gillespie for Suns’ comeback vs. POR
nbc_nba_enjoy_allstarweekend_260203.jpg
05:19
Numbers on the Board crew ‘excited’ for All-Star
nbc_nba_enjoy_hardentrade_260203.jpg
06:44
Harden trade to Cavaliers ‘out of left field’
nbc_cbb_indianausc_260203.jpg
03:30
HLs: Arenas leads USC to victory over Indiana
nbc_nba_celticsmavs_digitalhit_260203.jpg
01:44
Miller surprised BOS is ‘this good’ without Tatum
nbc_nba_celticspostgame_260203.jpg
07:54
Brown’s MVP-play gives Celtics options with Tatum
nbc_nba_bosdal_260203.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics handle Mavericks on the road
nbc_nba_jalenbrownpostintv_260203.jpg
59
Brown trusting his work, preaching aggression
stjohnsbasketballfreethrow.jpg
02:52
HLs: No. 22 St. John’s starts slow, beats DePaul
nbc_nba_halftime_hardentrade_260203.jpg
03:18
Harden’s ability to facilitate will elevate Cavs
nbc_cbb_xaviervsuconn_260203.jpg
03:10
HLs: No. 3 UConn remains perfect in Big East play
nbc_nba_liggmannhardentraded_260203.jpg
02:07
Harden trade ‘might shake up things’ in the East
nbc_nba_allstarjerseys_260203.jpg
05:45
NBA All-Star rosters, jerseys revealed
nbc_nba_pregame_hornets_260203.jpg
03:11
Hornets have longest active win streak in NBA
nbc_nba_pregame_bullscelticstrade_260203.jpg
02:49
Celtics bolstering their frontcourt with Vučević
nbc_nba_pregame_bullsdetroittrade_260203.jpg
01:35
Pistons telling East ‘they’re not messing around’
nbc_nba_pregame_jacksontrade_260203.jpg
03:17
Jazz must address PG after Jackson Jr. trade
jjj_suns.jpg
05:44
Questions remain for Jazz after Jackson Jr. trade
nbc_csu_kraftsnub_260203.jpg
10:34
Simms: Hall of Fame voting process is ‘flawed’
nbc_csu_miltonint_260203.jpg
14:01
Milton on differences of playing for NE and DAL
webb_houston.jpg
05:49
Stewart’s top moments from Houston Supercross
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260203.jpg
02:37
Smith-Njigba leads Super Bowl receiving yards odds
nbc_ffhh_trystaintv_260203.jpg
08:30
Evaluating top player props for Super Bowl LX