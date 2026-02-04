Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Injury Report: Austin Reaves is back, but Stephen Curry is out

Between injuries and the upcoming trade deadline, this is usually the most challenging week for fantasy managers looking to craft their lineups. While there have been some welcome returns to action since last week’s column, most notably Lakers guard Austin Reaves, there have been some key injuries since then that have significantly affected fantasy basketball.

The Hawks lost their starting center to a mouth injury, while the Warriors and Trail Blazers are also down a key contributor. Below are some of the key injuries affecting fantasy basketball in Week 16.

C Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

Okongwu has missed Atlanta’s last three games after undergoing dental surgery due to an injury suffered during the fourth quarter of the Hawks’ January 28 win over the Celtics. The young center was on the wrong end of a Jaylen Brown elbow, leaving the Hawks’ center rotation in a rough state. On Saturday, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder said that he anticipates Okongwu being out for “a while.” Kristaps Porziņǵis was on track to return from an Achilles injury that sidelined him for 12 games, but he did not play in Tuesday’s win over the Heat due to an illness.

Snyder says Okongwu wanted to play after his hit to the face, but stays that wasn't possible. He had to have surgery for his missing teeth and he'll be out for a while. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) January 31, 2026

That left Christian Koloko (less than one percent rostered, Yahoo!) and Mouhamed Gueye (two percent) to handle the position, with the latter having the more productive night. Koloko only played 11 minutes, accounting for two points and two rebounds, while Gueye finished with six points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals, one block and one three-pointer in 22 minutes. There were also times when the Hawks went small, which is easier to do when you’ve got a forward as talented as Jalen Johnson (100 percent). Neither Koloko nor Gueye has been productive enough to merit streaming consideration.

G Josh Giddey and F/C Zach Collins, Chicago Bulls

The Bulls loaded up on guards on Tuesday, acquiring Jaden Ivey, Mike Conley and Anfernee Simons in separate trades while bidding farewell to Kevin Huerter, Nikola Vučević, Jevon Carter and Dario Šarić. The trade deadline isn’t until Thursday afternoon, so the team still has time to clear its logjam on the perimeter. After playing in four games after missing nearly three weeks due to a hamstring injury, Giddey has missed the last four with a strained left hamstring. No timeline has been provided, but that obviously isn’t a positive development. Ayo Dosunmu (32 percent) has moved into the starting lineup, and he’s worth rostering while the Bulls sort things out on the perimeter.

Billy Donovan on Zach Collins potentially being shut down for season depending on when he gets boot off: “That could happen.”



Giddey is still having hamstring tightness. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 3, 2026

As for the frontcourt, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said ahead of Tuesday’s loss to the Bucks that Collins, who’s been out since December 27 with a foot injury, remains in a boot. When the boot comes off could determine whether the team shuts the forward/center down for the rest of the season. With Vučević being traded to the Celtics, Jalen Smith (22 percent) becomes a player of greater importance. However, while he did play on Tuesday, Smith was limited to 20 minutes due to a recent calf injury. Patrick Williams (one percent) hasn’t done much to gain the trust of fantasy managers, but the Bulls have used him as a small-ball five on occasion. At the very least, his playing time will increase out of necessity in the short term.

F P.J. Washington, Dallas Mavericks

After missing seven of eight games due to an ankle injury and personal reasons, Washington was able to play five games before suffering another injury during Saturday’s loss to the Rockets. In a case of “friendly fire,” the Mavericks forward took a hit to the head that has landed him in the league’s concussion protocol. Caleb Martin (one percent) entered the starting lineup on Tuesday, logging 29 minutes and finishing with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and one three-pointer. He isn’t worth the risk in most leagues, especially with the Mavericks playing just two more games this week.

G Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Curry missed the Warriors’ loss to the 76ers on Tuesday with a right knee injury initially suffered during Friday’s loss to the Pistons. Gui Santos (two percent) moved into the starting lineup and was productive against Philadelphia, finishing with 13 points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks and three three-pointers in 26 minutes. Brandin Podziemski (40 percent) and De’Anthony Melton (14 percent) weren’t as productive as Santos on Tuesday, but they still possess higher fantasy ceilings while Curry is out. The Warriors end Week 16 with games on Thursday and Saturday against the Suns and Lakers.

F Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers

Before Saturday’s win over the Hawks, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said that he believed Toppin was “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from the foot surgery he underwent in late October. However, the coach added that he did not expect to see the forward playing in games anytime soon. And with the Pacers headed for the draft lottery, there’s even more reason to keep Toppin out of the lineup. Key players are likely to be rested between now and the end of the season, which gives a player like Jarace Walker (20 percent) some appeal for the “silly season.” He finished Tuesday’s loss to the Jazz with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal, one three-pointer and eight turnovers.

G Darius Garland, LA Clippers

Before being traded from the Cavaliers to the Clippers on Tuesday evening, Garland had one last workout with the team that drafted him. The point guard, who has been out since January 14 with a right great toe injury, was limited to some individual work during Tuesday’s practice. Hopefully, we’ll get an idea of how much time he’ll miss when the Clippers introduce their new point guard, but it doesn’t seem like Garland will be playing anytime soon.

Kris Dunn (eight percent) ran the show in the two games that James Harden missed for personal reasons, with rookie Kobe Sanders (two percent) moving into the starting lineup. That should remain the case for the foreseeable future, starting with Tuesday’s game against the Cavaliers. Instead of streaming Dunn or Sanders, fantasy managers will be better served looking at other teams for potential value.

G Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

Reaves made his long-awaited return to the court on Tuesday, playing 21 minutes in the Lakers’ rout of the Nets. Due to his minutes restriction, the guard was brought off the bench and finished with 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one three-pointer. The question: Is it a lock that Marcus Smart (five percent) will be headed to the bench once Reaves can play starters’ minutes? With Reaves starting the second half of Tuesday’s game, it was Jake LaRavia (eight percent) who was moved to the bench, not Smart. LaRavia has been in the starting lineup since the Lakers lost Rui Hachimura (12 percent) to injury in late December, and he’s held onto that role since Rui’s return.

F Andrew Wiggins, Miami Heat

Wiggins missed Tuesday’s loss to the Hawks due to tightness in his left hamstring, resulting in a return to the starting lineup for Myron Gardner (less than one percent). Having recorded a double-double in his first career start on Saturday, Gardner put up 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and two three-pointers in 22 minutes. The numbers were good, but the playing time removes what little streaming value he may have if Wiggins misses time. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (42 percent) remains the player who should be targeted in 12-team leagues if available, while Pelle Larsson (20 percent) is still available in some 14-team formats. Larsson has been starting in place of the injured Tyler Herro, who does not have a return timeline for his rib injury.

G Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

While the basketball world has been fixated on the topic of whether the Bucks will trade Giannis Antetokounmpo before Thursday’s deadline, they may be getting Porter back this week. Before Tuesday’s win over the Bulls, head coach Doc Rivers said that the guard is close to returning from his oblique injury, and that could happen on either Wednesday or Friday.

Doc Rivers revealed that Kevin Porter Jr. is close to returning from his oblique injury, possibly as soon as tomorrow or Friday. — Jackson Gross (@JGrossReporter) February 3, 2026

Porter has missed Milwaukee’s last six games and came off the bench in his most recent appearance, a January 19 win over the Hawks. Kyle Kuzma (27 percent) replaced him in the lineup, but the return hasn’t been the best for fantasy managers, even with a stellar showing (31 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and three three-pointers) against the Bulls. Given the injuries to Giannis and Bobby Portis, who didn’t play on Tuesday due to a hip injury, Kuzma is worth the risk in some leagues. However, experienced fantasy managers will likely be skeptical, and with good reason.

G/F Josh Hart and G Miles McBride, New York Knicks

Hart was one of two Knicks to leave Tuesday’s win over the Wizards with a left ankle injury, with rookie Mohamed Diawara (less than one percent) being the other. The Knicks were up by 36 when Hart left, and it was the right ankle he sprained on Christmas Day. Add in the absence of a walking boot when the wing left the arena, and he may play against the Nuggets on Wednesday.

The more concerning injury is to McBride, who has missed the last four games with a left ankle injury. According to a report from KnicksFanTV, the guard is “seeking multiple opinions” on the injury, which does not sound good. Due to the injuries, Jordan Clarkson (three percent) re-entered the rotation on Tuesday, while Landry Shamet (one percent) and Tyler Kolek (one percent) are the ones who have been asked to do more due to McBride’s absence.

Deuce McBride is getting multiple opinions on his ankle. No timeline is set for his return. Being told it's more than just soreness. Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/VnjtnscAnK — CP "The Fanchise" (@CPTheFanchise) February 4, 2026

G/F Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Avdija has missed two straight and seven of the Trail Blazers’ last 11 games due to a lower back injury suffered during a January 11 loss to the Knicks. The good news to come out of Tuesday’s loss to the Suns was that Jrue Holiday (50 percent) was back in the lineup after missing a game for personal reasons. He logged 29 minutes against Phoenix, a sign that the veteran guard’s minutes restriction is being relaxed after he missed an extended period due to a strained calf. Toumani Camara (41 percent) may be a better streaming option than Holiday, especially for managers looking for a boost in the rebound and three-point categories.

C Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Sabonis, who has missed the last two games with a sore lower back, is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Grizzlies. As was the case earlier this season when the veteran center was out following knee surgery, Maxime Raynaud (nine percent) has moved into the starting lineup. However, he isn’t the only rookie worth a look in fantasy leagues with Sabonis out.

Dylan Cardwell (nine percent) has seen his playing time increase, and the undrafted forward/center has been valuable to those needing rebounds and blocked shots. Given a standard contract in the aftermath of the trade with Cleveland that sent Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder east in exchange for De’Andre Hunter, Cardwell has the potential to be a standout during the “silly season,” especially if the Kings can move another veteran (or more) before the deadline.

G Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Castle was held out of Sunday’s win over the Magic with an oblique injury, resulting in Harrison Barnes (six percent) returning to the starting lineup after coming off the bench the day prior in Charlotte. The veteran forward finished with seven points, five rebounds, one assist and one three-pointer in 29 minutes, hardly enough production to merit streaming if Castle can’t play on Wednesday against the Thunder. Dylan Harper (16 percent) would be the preferred option despite coming off the bench, but he’s also questionable due to a sore right ankle. If Castle and Harper sit, would it be better to consider Julian Champagnie (19 percent) over Barnes, especially since he’s remained in the starting lineup following Devin Vassell’s return from injury? Yes. Champagnie has been more productive as a scorer and rebounder in recent weeks.

G Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards

Johnson sprained his left ankle during the first half of Washington’s January 29 win over the Bucks, opening up a spot in the starting lineup. Bub Carrington (16 percent) has moved into the starting lineup, averaging 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in the three starts. However, he’s averaged just 24.3 minutes, which limits the second-year guard’s margin for error when talking fantasy value.

Rookie Will Riley (three percent) has played at least 25 minutes in each of the three games Johnson has missed, accounting for 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.0 three-pointers. The field-goal percentage (39.0) hasn’t been great, but Riley is a player worth keeping on your radar for the post-All-Star break portion of the schedule, if not sooner.

