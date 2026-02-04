Cavaliers, Clippers reportedly swap James Harden, Darius Garland: Roster fallout and fantasy impact

Less than 24 hours after rumors surfaced that the Cavaliers and Clippers were discussing trade possibilities for James Harden, the two sides have reportedly worked out a deal. Harden, whose contract for the 2026-27 season will be partially guaranteed if he opts in, heads back to the Eastern Conference in exchange for Darius Garland and a future second-round pick.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are finalizing a trade to send 11x All-Star James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for 2x All-Star Darius Garland, league sources told myself and @TomerAzarly.



Harden will join his fifth different team in the last six seasons. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) February 4, 2026

Harden pairs up with Donovan Mitchell, giving the Cavaliers another healthy playmaker to help lighten Spida’s workload. As for the Clippers, they receive a draft pick and a point guard in Garland, who is ten years younger than Harden. However, he’s been dealing with foot injuries for the last two seasons and is currently out with a right big toe injury. Let’s take a look at the trade details and how this transaction affects fantasy basketball.

Cavaliers receive:

James Harden

While availability has been an issue for Garland this season, it has not been for Harden. Outside of the last two games, which he missed for personal reasons while his future was being worked out, he only missed three games. In 44 appearances, Harden averaged 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 35.4 minutes, shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 90.1 percent from the foul line. Playing alongside Mitchell may decrease the usage percentages of both players, but not by much.

While there shouldn’t be any concerns regarding how this trade affects Mitchell’s fantasy value, it’s fair for fantasy managers who have Evan Mobley (currently out due to a strained calf), Jarrett Allen and Jaylon Tyson to have questions.

In the past, Harden has developed excellent on-court chemistry with bigs who can roll to the basket and finish above the rim. In the short term, Allen, who scored a career-high 40 points on Sunday, may benefit from being able to run the two-man game with Harden. Mobley’s a skilled big man who has the tools to be a highly effective option, but the question is what the spacing will look like when he and Allen are on the floor alongside Harden. Tyson’s value may take a hit due to the decreased usage with another healthy playmaker on the floor, but not to the point where managers should consider moving on.

Clippers receive:

Darius Garland

Future second-round pick

Due to a right great toe injury, Garland has not appeared in a game since January 14. And with the guard limited to some individual work during his final practice as a Cavalier on Tuesday, it will likely be a while before we see him in a Clippers uniform. And before the most recent foot injury, Garland’s fantasy value languished this season. The potential for him to be a key figure for the Clippers is certainly there, but they need to get Garland healthy first.

In the interim, the Clippers will continue to lean on Kris Dunn at point guard, with Kobe Sanders remaining in the starting lineup. While they take on bigger roles than they did when the Clippers’ rotation was whole, neither player is a must-add.

Kawhi Leonard, named an All-Star on Tuesday, will continue to shoulder a heavy workload offensively. His fantasy value is already sky-high. Ivica Zubac had excellent chemistry with Harden, and he’ll need to develop something similar with Garland once the point guard gets healthy. If so, the 7-footer’s fantasy value should be fine.

With the Clippers’ 2026 first-round pick going to Oklahoma City, there’s no incentive for the franchise to pull the plug on this season, especially since they’re currently in a play-in spot.