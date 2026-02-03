Jazz reportedly acquire Jaren Jackson Jr.: Roster fallout and fantasy impact

While most of the chatter ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline has focused on Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden, neither was involved in Tuesday’s significant transaction.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Grizzlies traded Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Jazz in exchange for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ax6oQpZx0S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

Memphis’ decision to move on from Jackson, a two-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive Team member, signals that they’re embracing a rebuild. And with Tuesday’s transaction, the Grizzlies have control over 13 first-round picks over the next seven drafts, equal to Brooklyn and Oklahoma City. And with the Jazz rebuilding to ensure that their 2026 first-round pick doesn’t go to the Thunder, Tuesday may not be a good day for fantasy managers who have Jackson on their rosters.

Let’s look at the trade specifics and how the transaction affects fantasy basketball.

📺 → Watch the NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock! The Celtics and Mavericks get things started at 8 p.m. before the Suns play the Trail Blazers at 11 p.m. ET. Both games are available on Peacock . Check your local listings for the NBC game in your area.

Utah receives:

Jaren Jackson Jr.

John Konchar

Jock Landale

Vince Williams Jr.

Jackson, who most recently went off for 30 points in Monday’s win over the Timberwolves, is the headliner in this trade. In 45 appearances this season, he’s averaged 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in 30.7 minutes, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 79.7 percent from the foul line. With his scoring average decreasing by three points, Jackson’s fantasy value took a hit. Given the lackluster rebounding production, there isn’t as much margin for error.

For the rest of this season, there should be concerns about availability. As noted above, if Utah’s first-round pick falls outside of the top eight, it becomes property of the Thunder. With Jackson being a player who can clearly impact willing, get ready for him to get some “injury management” days off, as has been the case with Lauri Markkanen, Jusuf Nurkić and Kevin Love. So, those who took the step of stashing Kyle Filipowski in anticipation of the “silly season” should not panic. He should still get his opportunities.

As for the other three players headed to Utah, their fantasy prospects aren’t great. Konchar has been a non-factor this season, in part because of the time he missed due to injury. Landale is on a one-year deal worth just under $2.3 million, so it’s fair to wonder if he’ll be a buyout candidate. If not, there may be a role for him, especially if the Jazz move Nurkić or Love before the deadline or limit their availability. Landale isn’t a player worth rostering in most leagues, but he should not be entirely off the radar, given his production this season.

Williams is an interesting choice in that he lands in a spot similar to that of Walter Clayton Jr., who’s headed to Memphis in this deal. With Keyonte George showing throughout this season that he’s ready to run a team, and Isaiah Collier also in the mix, there won’t be much room for Williams to showcase what he can do. And after a lackluster run in Memphis, even dynasty league managers will have to wonder if he’s worth holding onto.

Fantasy Basketball Stock Up Stock Down: Ty Jerome starting off strong Jerome is producing for the Grizzlies after missing the start of the season with a calf strain.

Memphis receives:

Walter Clayton Jr.

Kyle Anderson

Taylor Hendricks

Georges Niang

Three future first-round picks

For Memphis, the draft capital is the key to this trade, as they now go fully into rebuild mode. The question now is what happens with Ja Morant: does he get traded by Thursday, or will the team wait until the offseason to do something? The franchise is familiar with Anderson, as he played four seasons in Memphis from 2018 to 2022, but he’s unlikely to get the opportunities needed to affect fantasy basketball. As for Niang, he’s yet to appear in a game this season after undergoing surgery to address a stress fracture in his left fifth metatarsal. He’s on a one-year deal, so there may be questions as to whether he remains in Memphis after this trade becomes official.

Clayton and Hendricks are the players of interest here, especially for those competing in dynasty leagues, since both are still on rookie deals. Clayton was the 18th overall pick in last summer’s draft, but his path to fantasy relevance in Utah became blocked because of George’s emergence after two subpar seasons, and Collier also being in the rotation. Clayton has appeared in 45 games, averaging 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 three-pointers in 18.0 minutes. Even with Morant currently injured, Memphis still has Ty Jerome, Cam Spencer and Scotty Pippen Jr. on the roster. While dynasty league managers should hold onto Clayton, there won’t be much of a change for those competing in redraft leagues.

Hendricks’ first two seasons were marred by injuries, including a fractured leg suffered three games into the 2024-25 campaign. The return from that injury made it challenging for him to regain a place in the starting lineup, with Hendricks averaging 14.9 minutes in 33 appearances this season. With the Grizzlies trading Jackson and Konchar, there should be opportunities for Hendricks to earn rotation minutes. He doesn’t need to be added immediately after this trade, but Hendricks is worth keeping an eye on once he arrives in Memphis.

The players currently on the Grizzlies’ roster suddenly become more appealing after the front office moved one of its remaining stars, leaving the other still injured. While his fantasy outlook has taken a hit with Jerome joining the mix after missing the first 46 games with a strained calf, deep-league managers shouldn’t give up on Spencer yet. He still played 25 minutes in both games Jerome has been available for, most recently recording 16 points, five assists and three three-pointers in Monday’s win over the Timberwolves.

Young wings Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells will be worth the risk during the silly season, and the same can be said for GG Jackson. Each may be a guy who gets added by fantasy managers ahead of Wednesday’s game in Sacramento for availability reasons, and they’ll likely be worth holding onto after that.