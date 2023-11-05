Skip navigation
NBA
NBA
Houston Rockets
Jock Landale
Jock
Landale
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Rockets’ Jock Landale rolls ankle, will miss World Cup for Australia
He signed with the Rockets this summer as a reserve center.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Jock Landale
HOU
Center
#2
Jock Landale (concussion) available vs. Charlotte
Jock Landale
HOU
Center
#2
Jock Landale (concussion) won’t play vs. Spurs
Jock Landale
HOU
Center
#11
Jock Landale suffers left ankle injury Thursday
Jock Landale
HOU
Center
#11
Jock Landale inks four-year contract with Rockets
Jock Landale
PHX
Center
#11
On second thought: Suns pull Jock Landale’s QO
