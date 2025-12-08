Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Time to add Maxime “Mad Max” Raynaud

Week 7 of the NBA season is in the books, and Week 8 will feature NBA Cup bracket play, starting with quarterfinal action on Tuesday and Wednesday and finishing up with semifinal play on Saturday.

Because of the NBA Cup games, schedules are a bit odd this week. No teams play four games. Five teams play three games, nine teams play only one game, and the remaining 16 teams will get two games.

Of the teams playing three games, we’ve got three waiver wire adds. Our featured add, Maxime Raynaud, will get three games this week, as will Jay Huff and Collin Gillespie.

The remaining adds feature a Dallas PG who has played phenomenally as of late, an emerging Orlando option who could be in line for an expanded role and a pair of brothers getting it done for their respective teams.

Here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 8.

Fantasy Basketball Priority Adds

1. Maxime Raynaud

2. Ryan Nembhard

3. Jay Huff

4. Collin Gillespie

5. Kyle Filipowski

6. Anthony Black

7. Jordan Walsh

8. Jaylon Tyson

9. Cam Spencer

10. Pat Spencer

Collin Gillespie, Phoenix Suns (33 percent rostered)

Devin Booker has already been ruled out on Monday, and he’ll miss a second straight game. Dillon Brooks is also banged up, so Gillespie could see a monster boost in usage if Brooks is sidelined. Over his last five games, Gillespie has averaged 19.6 points, 2.4 rebounds. 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 4.6 triples across 31.8 minutes.

Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks (27 percent rostered)

Nembhard has excelled as Dallas’ starting PG, averaging 14.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.8 dimes and 2.5 triples across 26.7 minutes over his last six games running with the first unit. In that span, Nembhard has hot 63.8% from the field and 68.2% from beyond the arc while committing just 1.3 turnovers.

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic (27 percent rostered)

Over his last 11 outings, Black has averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 triples. He posted a double-double on Sunday, going for 14/11/4 across 30 minutes. With Franz Wagner (leg) set to potentially miss time and Jalen Suggs banged up in the fourth quarter, Black could continue to see meaningful run moving forward.

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers (25 percent rostered)

Tyson has started five straight games for the banged-up Cavaliers, averaging 18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.6 triples. Cleveland has dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season, and Tyson should stay involved as a starter at best or as one of the first Cavs off the bench at worst.

Jay Huff, Indiana Pacers (25 percent rostered)

The blocks specialist has logged five straight starts and averaged 11 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3.6 swats and 2.2 triples across 23.8 minutes. The big man leads the Association in total blocks, but he can also score, hit triples and find teammates, making him more than just a one-category player.

it's always the reverse Jay Huff dunk 😈 pic.twitter.com/ukDnVHPgOH — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 6, 2025

Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz (20 percent rostered)

Filipowski has shined over his last five games with averages of 14 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 triples. With Lauri Markkanen (illness) sidelined on Sunday, Filipowski posted a strong 21/10/2/3 line across 36 minutes. Whether he’s starting or coming off the bench, Filipowski should see meaningful minutes and be in line for quality production moving forward.

Cam Spencer, Memphis Grizzlies (16 percent rostered)

Spencer has been productive for the Grizzlies over the last eight games, averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.8 triples across 25.1 minutes. It’s unclear when Ja Morant will return, and Spencer should keep playing an increased role for as long as the star guard is sidelined.

Jordan Walsh, Boston Celtics (15 percent rostered)

Walsh has started 12 straight games for the Celtics, but his production has picked up significantly across his last five games. In that span, he’s averaged 14 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 triples across 27.8 minutes. He’s locked into a big role with Boston, and he should be on your fantasy radar.

Jordan Walsh has made FIFTEEN shots in a row 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DeKaeYGNLr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 6, 2025

Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings (14 percent rostered)

“Mad Max” has seen a major boost in playing time and production across his last four outings. In that span, the rookie out of Stanford has averaged 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 triples across 25.5 minutes. He posted a 25/6/3/1/1 line against Houston and followed it up with a 12/10 double-double in his first start. Raynaud has become Sacramento’s top backup center. He should remain a starter for as long as Domantas Sabonis is out and see meaningful minutes once Sabonis returns.

Pat Spencer, Golden State Warriors (11 percent rostered)

Stephen Curry is probable for Golden State’s next game, but Spencer is still worth rostering. Golden State has dealt with multiple injuries recently, and Spencer has stepped up. He looks like the next man up in this rotation, and even once the Warriors get healthy, Spencer could see enough minutes off the bench to be productive in standard leagues.

Other options: Donte DiVincenzo (44%), Jerami Grant (42%), Ryan Kalkbrenner (27%), Naji Marshall (21%), Miles McBride (15%), Robert Williams (11%), Luke Kornet (9%), Tidjane Salaun (2%), Jamaree Bouyea (0%)