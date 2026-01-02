NBA Minutes Report: Injuries to Nikola Jokic, Austin Reaves, more have changed landscape

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.

Atlanta Hawks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jalen Johnson 34.6 36.5 35.6 Dyson Daniels 34 34.4 34 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 33.7 33.4 32.7 Onyeka Okongwu 32.8 33.8 34 Trae Young 31.4 31.5 28.2 Vít Krejčí 28 26.8 24.9 Zaccharie Risacher 23.4 22.3 23.5 Luke Kennard 20.8 20.8 19 Kristaps Porziņģis 17.3 17.3 17.3

Kristaps Porziņģis returned on Wednesday after missing 10 games with an illness. The Hawks will take the time to ramp him up, and he will eventually cut into minutes for Vít Krejčí and others. I also wrote an article this week on why the Hawks have been better without Trae Young, but why it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to trade him for much.

Boston Celtics

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Payton Pritchard 36.9 36.1 34.2 Derrick White 36.4 35.3 34.6 Jaylen Brown 34.2 34 34.7 Neemias Queta 26.3 24.9 26.9 Anfernee Simons 22.6 22.3 22.8 Hugo González 20 24.9 19.7 Luka Garza 18.7 21.3 18.1 Sam Hauser 17.9 20.2 20.3

The Celtics have been relatively healthy for the last few weeks, and we’ve seen very little change in their minutes allotment.

Brooklyn Nets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Michael Porter Jr. 34.3 34.5 33.4 Nic Claxton 31.2 31.2 31 Egor Dëmin 31 30.3 26.5 Noah Clowney 29 29.3 29.9 Terance Mann 27.3 27.7 25.6 Danny Wolf 19.5 19.4 21.9 Cam Thomas 19.3 19.3 19.3 Ziaire Williams 18 16.9 20.7 Ben Saraf — — 19.6

The Nets are currently dealing with injuries to Egor Dëmin and Terance Mann, and Ben Saraf has been sent to the G-League, so the rotation could be shaken up a bit this week. However, they did get Cam Thomas back for the last two games, so we should see his minutes tick up a bit over the next few games (if he can play better defense). He could also take over the lead if/when Michael Porter Jr. is traded.

Charlotte Hornets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Brandon Miller 36.7 33.4 33.5 Moussa Diabaté 31.8 31.9 25.4 LaMelo Ball 29.3 27.4 27.1 Sion James 25 23.9 25.1 Kon Knueppel 23.8 26.7 32.2 Tidjane Salaün 22.2 21.9 19 Collin Sexton 21.7 20.3 20.3 Miles Bridges 21 26.3 30.9 Josh Green 17.1 16.4 15.5 Ryan Kalkbrenner — — 25.5

Miles Bridges suffered an ankle injury this week, and while it might not be a serious one, I covered the fallout from that in a video this week. I also discussed the injury to Ryan Kalkbrenner and how it has led to an emergence for Moussa Diabaté.

Chicago Bulls

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Nikola Vučević 29.7 29.7 29.3 Ayo Dosunmu 25.9 23.5 21.2 Kevin Huerter 25 24.9 24 Isaac Okoro 25 23 23.4 Jalen Smith 24.7 21.7 18.2 Matas Buzelis 24.5 22.3 24.3 Zach Collins 24.4 20.5 18 Tre Jones 23.4 23.6 23.7 Josh Giddey 22 28.2 29.6 Coby White 17.7 23.9 27.2

In a week full of injuries, the Bulls suffered two big ones with both Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Coby White (calf) getting hurt on Monday. I discussed all the repercussions in a video this week.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Darius Garland 28.3 29.9 31.8 Jaylon Tyson 27.5 25.4 27.2 Evan Mobley 25.8 25.7 27.8 Sam Merrill 24.7 25.8 25.8 Jarrett Allen 24.1 24.3 24.6 De’Andre Hunter 22.2 23.9 25.4 Dean Wade 21.8 24 25.2 Craig Porter Jr. 20.3 20.8 14.9

De’Andre Hunter is battling an illness, but his minutes have dipped a bit anyway with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both active. There’s a chance the Cavs could get Max Strus back in the next two weeks, which would be a big boost for them.

Dallas Mavericks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cooper Flagg 35.2 36.1 36.9 P.J. Washington 32.4 31.4 32.5 Max Christie 30.7 30.7 26.2 Brandon Williams 30.2 22.5 24 Naji Marshall 27.8 28.8 30.8 Klay Thompson 23.6 25.4 22.5 Daniel Gafford 21.3 19.1 17.2 Dwight Powell 18.5 18.5 18.7 Ryan Nembhard 16.9 21.6 23.8

The Mavericks aren’t really a healthy team, but they have been healthy over the last few weeks, so we’ve seen their rotation stabilize. Brandon Williams is back to being the main point guard, with De’Angelo Russell and Ryan Nembhard splitting back-up minutes. That kills the fantasy value for the latter two.

Denver Nuggets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jamal Murray 36.3 37.7 35.5 Spencer Jones 35.1 34.5 30.2 Peyton Watson 34.1 33.8 28.2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 30.4 32.3 30.8 Nikola Jokić 28.7 34.1 33.7 Bruce Brown 26 26.5 27.5 Jonas Valančiūnas 16.3 14.7 15.1 Julian Strawther 15.5 13.8 11 DaRon Holmes II 15 15 15

The Nuggets got good news (kinda) on Tuesday when it was revealed that Nikola Jokić will only miss a month with a knee injury. That’s obviously a long time, and made doubly disruptive by the fact that his fill-in, Jonas Valančiūnas, said he felt a pop in his calf this week. That would leave the Nuggets without any real center and also without other starters like Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, and Christian Braun. These could be a bleak couple of weeks for Denver. My colleague, Kurt Helin, wrote an article about the entire fallout.

Detroit Pistons

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cade Cunningham 34 33.3 33.7 Jalen Duren 26.8 27.3 28.2 Duncan Robinson 26.7 28.5 25.1 Marcus Sasser 24.1 24.1 8.6 Isaiah Stewart 22.5 21.9 23.4 Javonte Green 21.4 21.2 19 Ausar Thompson 20.4 24.9 23.1 Jaden Ivey 20 18.5 17.6 Ronald Holland II 18.9 18.9 19.6 Tobias Harris 18.2 23.4 23.9

Tobias Harris (hip) and Caris LeVert (knee) are both dealing with injuries, and while they aren’t considered long-term injuries, they have shifted the minutes usage a bit, especially for Marcus Sasser, who used the Harris injury and mediocre production from Ausar Thompson to sneak into a larger role.

Golden State Warriors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Stephen Curry 34.3 33.4 33.7 Jimmy Butler III 33.2 32.2 33 Draymond Green 28.8 26.3 25 Will Richard 25 20.1 20.6 Brandin Podziemski 23.8 25.4 26.9 De’Anthony Melton 23.2 21.5 19.2 Moses Moody 19.9 24.5 23.6 Al Horford 15 13.8 13.8 Buddy Hield 12.6 9.5 13.7 Quinten Post 12.4 15.2 20.8

The Warriors are relatively healthy, except that Seth Curry is yet another player out with sciatica (what is going on?) Quinnen Post has seen his minutes start to dry up with De’Anthony Melton and Will Richard playing more in smaller lineups.

Houston Rockets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Amen Thompson 34.2 36.5 37.9 Kevin Durant 31.9 34.5 36.7 Jabari Smith Jr. 31.9 32.8 36.8 Alperen Sengun 31.2 33.4 35 Tari Eason 25.3 21.9 21.9 Reed Sheppard 25.2 27.1 27 Steven Adams 23.3 21 21.3 Dorian Finney-Smith 15.2 15.2 15.2 Josh Okogie 12 16.3 21.2

The Rockets got Dorian Finney-Smith back and continued to play Tari Eason more minutes, which has led to a much smaller role for Josh Okogie. Alperen Sengun is also battling a calf injury, and Steven Adams is dealing with an ankle injury, so we’ll see if those linger at all.

Indiana Pacers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Pascal Siakam 32.9 32.1 32.9 Bennedict Mathurin 32.5 32.2 32.5 Andrew Nembhard 31.4 31.4 32.2 Aaron Nesmith 24.8 24.8 24.8 Jarace Walker 20.6 19.4 18.9 Ben Sheppard 18.6 18.6 18.6 Jay Huff 17 18.6 21 T.J. McConnell 16.7 17.1 17.1

Isaiah Jackson is dealing with a concussion, but other than that, this Pacers rotation has been pretty consistent for the last few weeks.

Los Angeles Clippers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kawhi Leonard 37.4 38.2 36.7 James Harden 36.3 36.9 36.8 Brook Lopez 30.6 28.8 22.8 Kris Dunn 28.3 28.4 28.3 Nicolas Batum 26.8 25.1 24.6 John Collins 20.4 25.5 26 Kobe Sanders 19.3 17.7 18.3 Derrick Jones Jr. 19.1 19.1 19.1

The Clippers weirdly went on a nice run after Ivica Zubac got hurt. A lot of that has to do with the recent production from Kawhi Leonard, which I covered in a video this week, but getting Derrick Jones Jr. back has also been a nice boost. The minutes decrease for John Collins can just be chalked up to a recent illness.

Los Angeles Lakers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Luka Dončić 34.1 30.5 34.9 LeBron James 31 31.3 32.9 Deandre Ayton 30.7 29.9 29.3 Jake LaRavia 28.9 30.6 24.9 Rui Hachimura 27 27 30.6 Jarred Vanderbilt 25.4 24.6 20.8 Marcus Smart 24.9 27 27.8 Nick Smith Jr. 20.6 22.8 20 Jaxson Hayes 18.1 18.1 17 Austin Reaves 14.8 18.3 29.8

Austin Reaves is hurt again, which means the Lakers have gone back to using Jake LaRavia for major minutes. Rui Hachimura is also dealing with a calf injury, which is why Jarred Vanderbilt has seen his minutes tick up.

Memphis Grizzlies

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaren Jackson Jr. 34.1 32.8 31.3 Santi Aldama 33.9 32.2 32.6 Jaylen Wells 29.6 30.6 30.4 Ja Morant 29.1 29.1 26.7 Cedric Coward 28.1 27.3 27.2 Christian Koloko 24.5 18.6 18.6 Cam Spencer 23.6 27.6 29.1 GG Jackson 22 21.6 21.6 Jock Landale 18.3 21.6 24.3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 16.4 18.3 21.5 Zach Edey — — 21.9

With Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey still out, GG Jackson has emerged as a consistent part of the rotation. Injuries to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) and Vince Williams Jr. have also opened up more minutes for Cedric Coward again, and the Grizzlies are even trying to experiment with Christian Koloko as a starting frontcourt player. It hasn’t worked great.

Miami Heat

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Andrew Wiggins 31.4 30.3 30.9 Norman Powell 29.7 31.9 32.1 Kel’el Ware 28.3 28.1 26 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 28 30.7 30.8 Davion Mitchell 26.7 27.7 29.7 Pelle Larsson 24.2 24.2 20.8 Nikola Jović 23.9 23.9 20.5 Bam Adebayo 21.2 29.6 31.1 Tyler Herro — — 34.5

Tyler Herro continues to miss time, and now Pelle Larsson is out with an ankle injury. That has led to more minutes for Nikola Jović, who had a decent outing earlier this week. Bam Adebayo also missed two games with a back injury, but he was back for 21 minutes on Monday, so he should begin to ramp back up to his usual workload.

Milwaukee Bucks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kevin Porter Jr. 38.6 37.4 36.3 Ryan Rollins 35.1 32.3 28.3 Myles Turner 29.8 29 29.1 AJ Green 29.5 29.9 28.2 Giannis Antetokounmpo 26.1 26.1 26.1 Kyle Kuzma 23.3 26.8 28.2 Bobby Portis 22.6 26.9 27.6 Gary Trent Jr. 17.7 13.5 21.7 Gary Harris 16.9 16.7 16.7

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned this week, and I talked about the fallout to the rotation in a video this week.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Anthony Edwards 33.4 35.9 36.7 Julius Randle 31.2 33.2 33.7 Rudy Gobert 29.8 32.2 32.4 Donte DiVincenzo 27.9 30 32.3 Naz Reid 26 26.2 28.6 Jaden McDaniels 25.9 29.3 30.3 Jaylen Clark 16.4 13.7 13.2 Mike Conley 16.1 17.9 19.1 Bones Hyland 13.8 17.9 19.8

Minnesota has a pretty consolidated six-man rotation, and little has changed. Bones Hyland, Mike Conley, and Jaylen Clark hover on the periphery as the rest of the rotation, but none of them play enough minutes to matter for fantasy leagues.

New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III 36.3 34.3 34.6 Saddiq Bey 34.3 32 31.2 Zion Williamson 29.1 27.2 25.9 Derik Queen 26.9 25.1 28.2 Jeremiah Fears 26.1 24.4 24.2 Bryce McGowens 23.6 25.5 20.9 Jordan Poole 21.9 24.1 25.8 Kevon Looney 21 21 21 Yves Missi 19.3 17.7 13.6

Herbert Jones is battling an ankle injury that has kept him off the court and led to a brief boost in minutes for Bryce McGowen; however, that has not lasted. Kevin Looney has also returned this week and has played solid minutes off the bench behind Derik Queen. This team is really Queen, Trey Murphy III, and Zion Williamson, when he’s healthy, with some solid production from Saddiq Bey sprinkled in at times throughout a given week.

New York Knicks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 OG Anunoby 36.5 35.6 35.3 Jalen Brunson 36.3 37 37.3 Mikal Bridges 35.4 36 37.3 Karl-Anthony Towns 31.1 31 31.9 Miles McBride 22.2 22.2 22.2 Jordan Clarkson 19.6 23.5 22 Mitchell Robinson 18.2 20.3 20.4 Tyler Kolek 15.3 20.4 18.9 Kevin McCullar Jr. 13.6 11.3 7.8 Mohamed Diawara 13.3 10.7 9 Josh Hart — 34.4 33.9

The Knicks welcomed Deuce McBride back from his ankle injury, but now Josh Hart is out. We’ve also reached a point in the season where the Knicks are playing so many games in a short period of time that head coach Mike Brown has really extended the rotation to include plenty of young guys like Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Mohamed Diawara. It won’t last, but they’ve looked solid.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.2 33 33 Jalen Williams 30.2 30.2 30.1 Cason Wallace 28.6 26.5 26.3 Chet Holmgren 28.2 28.5 28.1 Luguentz Dort 23.5 25.1 24.6 Ajay Mitchell 22.2 22.2 22.9 Isaiah Hartenstein 19.7 22.9 23.3 Aaron Wiggins 18.8 16.3 17.3 Alex Caruso 16.1 17.4 18

Things have remained pretty consistent for the Thunder over the last two weeks, but that also means that Isaiah Hartenstein is in a much smaller role than we saw earlier in the season when Jaylin Williams was out. However, he has also been battling a calf strain, so there’s a chance the Thunder are keeping his minutes in the low-to-mid twenties to manage that as well.

Orlando Magic

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Paolo Banchero 36.3 35.3 35.9 Desmond Bane 33.8 33.9 35.4 Wendell Carter Jr. 32.8 31.5 31.9 Anthony Black 31.1 32.5 34 Jalen Suggs 25.4 25.4 28.6 Tyus Jones 24.8 25.8 21.9 Tristan da Silva 23.9 23.4 22.2 Goga Bitadze 17.4 17.4 16.3

Jalen Suggs returned this week from his hip injury, and while he still isn’t built up to a full workload, it’s nice to see him back on the court. The Magic can use his ball-handling, and his return would likely mean a hit in usage for Desmond Bane and Anthony Black, even though Black will likely remain in the starting lineup and maintain fantasy value. Tyus Jones will also see a big decrease in minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Tyrese Maxey 40 40 39.2 VJ Edgecombe 36 35.7 35.7 Joel Embiid 35.1 33.9 32.4 Paul George 34.3 34 33.1 Quentin Grimes 28.6 27.6 29.3 Dominick Barlow 25.6 26.8 25.7 Adem Bona 20.5 21 20.5 Jared McCain 17.6 24.5 21.1

The 76ers are healthy, and, for now, that means limited minutes for Adem Bona and Jared McCain. We know Bona will be relevant whenever Joel Embiid misses time, but it seems that the strong play from Quentin Grimes has really capped McCain’s value right now. Kelly Oubre Jr. could also return next week, so we’ll need to keep an eye on how that changes the dynamic in Philly.

Phoenix Suns

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Devin Booker 34.1 33.2 33 Dillon Brooks 33.4 31.4 30.3 Royce O’Neale 30.9 28.2 28.5 Collin Gillespie 29.1 30.1 31.4 Oso Ighodaro 26.4 24.1 23.3 Jordan Goodwin 24.4 22.9 23.3 Ryan Dunn 19.4 23 20.5 Mark Williams 17.2 20.7 21.8

Grayson Allen remains out with a knee injury, so Collin Gillespie has remained incredibly valuable to the Suns. With Jalen Green expected back in the second week of January, it will be interesting to see what that does to Gillespie’s role, but he has been a top-40 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks, so he needs to be relied on until the Suns show us otherwise.

Portland Trail Blazers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Deni Avdija 36.6 37.1 37.1 Toumani Camara 31.3 34.6 32.7 Shaedon Sharpe 31.1 30.4 31.6 Caleb Love 31.1 30.4 22.2 Kris Murray 28.1 28.5 27.9 Donovan Clingan 26.6 27.7 28.8 Sidy Cissoko 23.8 20.6 24.2 Robert Williams III 18 18.5 17.8 Jerami Grant — — 35.2

I admit that I thought this team would be better. Yes, Jrue Holiday is still out, and Jerami Grant has missed the last seven games with an Achilles injury, but the younger players haven’t taken the leap I thought they would. Scoot Henderson and Holiday are both doing on-court basketball activities, so it’s possible that both could be on the court within the next two weeks. That would take away almost all of the playing time for Caleb Love, and Grant’s return would move Kris Murray back into a smaller role.

Sacramento Kings

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Maxime Raynaud 32.2 31.3 31 DeMar DeRozan 29.7 34.2 33.7 Keegan Murray 29.6 32.3 35.4 Nique Clifford 26 26 23.5 Keon Ellis 24.7 17.4 19.6 Russell Westbrook 24.4 28.2 30.2 Dylan Cardwell 22.3 23 21.5 Dennis Schröder 21.5 23.4 24.4 Precious Achiuwa 20.7 21.4 18.8

I never thought we’d see Maxime Raynaud lead the Kings in minutes this season, but here we are. With Zach LaVine (ankle) banged up and Russell Westbrook having his minutes dialed back from early-season highs, we also got to see Keon Ellis play more minutes and rookie Nique Clifford get more run. Frankly, that should have been the case all along, but I’m hesitant to believe the Kings keep this up when they’re healthy.

San Antonio Spurs

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 De’Aaron Fox 35 34.1 31.6 Devin Vassell 32.4 31.6 30.4 Stephon Castle 31.5 30.8 29.5 Julian Champagnie 28.7 25.7 24.6 Victor Wembanyama 26.2 25.5 23.2 Harrison Barnes 25.2 26.3 25.7 Keldon Johnson 24.5 22.6 21 Luke Kornet 22.1 22.7 24 Dylan Harper 20.1 20.2 20.5

The Spurs seemed to survive a big-time scare when Victor Wembanyama went down with a knee injury in the New Year’s Eve game against the Knicks. Sadly, given his frame, I’m not sure we’ll ever really see him consistently play 70+ minutes a game. The Spurs also lost Devin Vassell to an oblique injury, but it is reportedly expected to only last a couple of games. Dylan Harper should get more run as long as Vassell is out.

Toronto Raptors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Scottie Barnes 37.5 35.5 35 Brandon Ingram 36.6 34.5 35.3 Immanuel Quickley 32.3 33 32.4 Ja’Kobe Walter 26.7 23.6 20.6 Jamal Shead 26.3 23.4 24.2 Collin Murray-Boyles 25.5 25.2 21.3 RJ Barrett 24.1 24.1 24.1 Sandro Mamukelashvili 19.1 23.5 23.7

RJ Barrett returned this week, and Scottie Barnes had a record-breaking game mixed in. I covered it all in a video this week.

Utah Jazz

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Lauri Markkanen 37 36.8 37.1 Keyonte George 36.2 35.3 36 Brice Sensabaugh 35.3 28.7 23.1 Jusuf Nurkić 30.6 31.6 28.3 Isaiah Collier 22.9 23.8 23.6 Svi Mykhailiuk 17.7 18 22.1 Walter Clayton Jr. 17.3 16.7 15.6 Cody Williams 16.4 12.4 13.3 Kevin Love 16.2 22.4 21.6 Kyle Filipowski 15.6 18.8 23.5

The Jazz had been playing too well, so Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Jusuf Nurkić all missed some games this week. With Ace Bailey (hip) out, Brice Sensabaugh has been getting some extra run, and Kyle Anderson returned on Thursday to play 32 minutes and put up a solid line. The Jazz were very depleted in that game, so I wouldn’t expect that level of production to continue with the team fully healthy.

Washington Wizards

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 CJ McCollum 31 31.4 33.1 Justin Champagnie 28.2 25.3 24 Bilal Coulibaly 26.8 26 25.4 Alex Sarr 26.5 25.6 25.4 Tre Johnson 26.3 24 22.3 Bub Carrington 25.8 22.9 30 Khris Middleton 22.6 21.6 21.7 Marvin Bagley III 21.2 21.2 23.5

The Bub Carrington mini breakout appears to be over. We also had a hip flexor injury to Kyshawn George, which has allowed Justin Champagnie to see an uptick in minutes and usage. George’s absence has also allowed Bilaly Coulibaly to return to a higher usage role on the team, which has regained some of his fantasy value.