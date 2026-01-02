 Skip navigation
NBA Minutes Report: Injuries to Nikola Jokic, Austin Reaves, more have changed landscape

  
Published January 2, 2026 02:42 PM

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.

NBA: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Clippers
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Nikola Jokić, Kawhi Leonard drop elite stat lines
Over the last week, Jokić and Kawhi recorded stat lines that have rarely been seen in NBA history.

Atlanta Hawks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jalen Johnson34.636.535.6
Dyson Daniels3434.434
Nickeil Alexander-Walker33.733.432.7
Onyeka Okongwu32.833.834
Trae Young31.431.528.2
Vít Krejčí2826.824.9
Zaccharie Risacher23.422.323.5
Luke Kennard20.820.819
Kristaps Porziņģis17.317.317.3

Kristaps Porziņģis returned on Wednesday after missing 10 games with an illness. The Hawks will take the time to ramp him up, and he will eventually cut into minutes for Vít Krejčí and others. I also wrote an article this week on why the Hawks have been better without Trae Young, but why it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to trade him for much.

Boston Celtics

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Payton Pritchard36.936.134.2
Derrick White36.435.334.6
Jaylen Brown34.23434.7
Neemias Queta26.324.926.9
Anfernee Simons22.622.322.8
Hugo González2024.919.7
Luka Garza18.721.318.1
Sam Hauser17.920.220.3

The Celtics have been relatively healthy for the last few weeks, and we’ve seen very little change in their minutes allotment.

Brooklyn Nets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Michael Porter Jr.34.334.533.4
Nic Claxton31.231.231
Egor Dëmin3130.326.5
Noah Clowney2929.329.9
Terance Mann27.327.725.6
Danny Wolf19.519.421.9
Cam Thomas19.319.319.3
Ziaire Williams1816.920.7
Ben Saraf19.6

The Nets are currently dealing with injuries to Egor Dëmin and Terance Mann, and Ben Saraf has been sent to the G-League, so the rotation could be shaken up a bit this week. However, they did get Cam Thomas back for the last two games, so we should see his minutes tick up a bit over the next few games (if he can play better defense). He could also take over the lead if/when Michael Porter Jr. is traded.

Charlotte Hornets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Brandon Miller36.733.433.5
Moussa Diabaté31.831.925.4
LaMelo Ball29.327.427.1
Sion James2523.925.1
Kon Knueppel23.826.732.2
Tidjane Salaün22.221.919
Collin Sexton21.720.320.3
Miles Bridges2126.330.9
Josh Green17.116.415.5
Ryan Kalkbrenner25.5

Miles Bridges suffered an ankle injury this week, and while it might not be a serious one, I covered the fallout from that in a video this week. I also discussed the injury to Ryan Kalkbrenner and how it has led to an emergence for Moussa Diabaté.

Chicago Bulls

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Nikola Vučević29.729.729.3
Ayo Dosunmu25.923.521.2
Kevin Huerter2524.924
Isaac Okoro252323.4
Jalen Smith24.721.718.2
Matas Buzelis24.522.324.3
Zach Collins24.420.518
Tre Jones23.423.623.7
Josh Giddey2228.229.6
Coby White17.723.927.2

In a week full of injuries, the Bulls suffered two big ones with both Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Coby White (calf) getting hurt on Monday. I discussed all the repercussions in a video this week.

Cleveland Cavaliers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Darius Garland28.329.931.8
Jaylon Tyson27.525.427.2
Evan Mobley25.825.727.8
Sam Merrill24.725.825.8
Jarrett Allen24.124.324.6
De’Andre Hunter22.223.925.4
Dean Wade21.82425.2
Craig Porter Jr.20.320.814.9

De’Andre Hunter is battling an illness, but his minutes have dipped a bit anyway with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both active. There’s a chance the Cavs could get Max Strus back in the next two weeks, which would be a big boost for them.

Dallas Mavericks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cooper Flagg35.236.136.9
P.J. Washington32.431.432.5
Max Christie30.730.726.2
Brandon Williams30.222.524
Naji Marshall27.828.830.8
Klay Thompson23.625.422.5
Daniel Gafford21.319.117.2
Dwight Powell18.518.518.7
Ryan Nembhard16.921.623.8

The Mavericks aren’t really a healthy team, but they have been healthy over the last few weeks, so we’ve seen their rotation stabilize. Brandon Williams is back to being the main point guard, with De’Angelo Russell and Ryan Nembhard splitting back-up minutes. That kills the fantasy value for the latter two.

Denver Nuggets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jamal Murray36.337.735.5
Spencer Jones35.134.530.2
Peyton Watson34.133.828.2
Tim Hardaway Jr.30.432.330.8
Nikola Jokić28.734.133.7
Bruce Brown2626.527.5
Jonas Valančiūnas16.314.715.1
Julian Strawther15.513.811
DaRon Holmes II151515

The Nuggets got good news (kinda) on Tuesday when it was revealed that Nikola Jokić will only miss a month with a knee injury. That’s obviously a long time, and made doubly disruptive by the fact that his fill-in, Jonas Valančiūnas, said he felt a pop in his calf this week. That would leave the Nuggets without any real center and also without other starters like Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, and Christian Braun. These could be a bleak couple of weeks for Denver. My colleague, Kurt Helin, wrote an article about the entire fallout.

Detroit Pistons

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cade Cunningham3433.333.7
Jalen Duren26.827.328.2
Duncan Robinson26.728.525.1
Marcus Sasser24.124.18.6
Isaiah Stewart22.521.923.4
Javonte Green21.421.219
Ausar Thompson20.424.923.1
Jaden Ivey2018.517.6
Ronald Holland II18.918.919.6
Tobias Harris18.223.423.9

Tobias Harris (hip) and Caris LeVert (knee) are both dealing with injuries, and while they aren’t considered long-term injuries, they have shifted the minutes usage a bit, especially for Marcus Sasser, who used the Harris injury and mediocre production from Ausar Thompson to sneak into a larger role.

Golden State Warriors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Stephen Curry34.333.433.7
Jimmy Butler III33.232.233
Draymond Green28.826.325
Will Richard2520.120.6
Brandin Podziemski23.825.426.9
De’Anthony Melton23.221.519.2
Moses Moody19.924.523.6
Al Horford1513.813.8
Buddy Hield12.69.513.7
Quinten Post12.415.220.8

The Warriors are relatively healthy, except that Seth Curry is yet another player out with sciatica (what is going on?) Quinnen Post has seen his minutes start to dry up with De’Anthony Melton and Will Richard playing more in smaller lineups.

Houston Rockets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Amen Thompson34.236.537.9
Kevin Durant31.934.536.7
Jabari Smith Jr.31.932.836.8
Alperen Sengun31.233.435
Tari Eason25.321.921.9
Reed Sheppard25.227.127
Steven Adams23.32121.3
Dorian Finney-Smith15.215.215.2
Josh Okogie1216.321.2

The Rockets got Dorian Finney-Smith back and continued to play Tari Eason more minutes, which has led to a much smaller role for Josh Okogie. Alperen Sengun is also battling a calf injury, and Steven Adams is dealing with an ankle injury, so we’ll see if those linger at all.

Indiana Pacers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Pascal Siakam32.932.132.9
Bennedict Mathurin32.532.232.5
Andrew Nembhard31.431.432.2
Aaron Nesmith24.824.824.8
Jarace Walker20.619.418.9
Ben Sheppard18.618.618.6
Jay Huff1718.621
T.J. McConnell16.717.117.1

Isaiah Jackson is dealing with a concussion, but other than that, this Pacers rotation has been pretty consistent for the last few weeks.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Injury Report: Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards headline the list of sidelined stars
The Pacers, Lakers and Thunder are among the teams with lengthy injury reports at the halfway point of Week 2.

Los Angeles Clippers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kawhi Leonard37.438.236.7
James Harden36.336.936.8
Brook Lopez30.628.822.8
Kris Dunn28.328.428.3
Nicolas Batum26.825.124.6
John Collins20.425.526
Kobe Sanders19.317.718.3
Derrick Jones Jr.19.119.119.1

The Clippers weirdly went on a nice run after Ivica Zubac got hurt. A lot of that has to do with the recent production from Kawhi Leonard, which I covered in a video this week, but getting Derrick Jones Jr. back has also been a nice boost. The minutes decrease for John Collins can just be chalked up to a recent illness.

Los Angeles Lakers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Luka Dončić34.130.534.9
LeBron James3131.332.9
Deandre Ayton30.729.929.3
Jake LaRavia28.930.624.9
Rui Hachimura272730.6
Jarred Vanderbilt25.424.620.8
Marcus Smart24.92727.8
Nick Smith Jr.20.622.820
Jaxson Hayes18.118.117
Austin Reaves14.818.329.8

Austin Reaves is hurt again, which means the Lakers have gone back to using Jake LaRavia for major minutes. Rui Hachimura is also dealing with a calf injury, which is why Jarred Vanderbilt has seen his minutes tick up.

Memphis Grizzlies

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jaren Jackson Jr.34.132.831.3
Santi Aldama33.932.232.6
Jaylen Wells29.630.630.4
Ja Morant29.129.126.7
Cedric Coward28.127.327.2
Christian Koloko24.518.618.6
Cam Spencer23.627.629.1
GG Jackson2221.621.6
Jock Landale18.321.624.3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope16.418.321.5
Zach Edey21.9

With Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey still out, GG Jackson has emerged as a consistent part of the rotation. Injuries to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) and Vince Williams Jr. have also opened up more minutes for Cedric Coward again, and the Grizzlies are even trying to experiment with Christian Koloko as a starting frontcourt player. It hasn’t worked great.

Miami Heat

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Andrew Wiggins31.430.330.9
Norman Powell29.731.932.1
Kel’el Ware28.328.126
Jaime Jaquez Jr.2830.730.8
Davion Mitchell26.727.729.7
Pelle Larsson24.224.220.8
Nikola Jović23.923.920.5
Bam Adebayo21.229.631.1
Tyler Herro34.5

Tyler Herro continues to miss time, and now Pelle Larsson is out with an ankle injury. That has led to more minutes for Nikola Jović, who had a decent outing earlier this week. Bam Adebayo also missed two games with a back injury, but he was back for 21 minutes on Monday, so he should begin to ramp back up to his usual workload.

Milwaukee Bucks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kevin Porter Jr.38.637.436.3
Ryan Rollins35.132.328.3
Myles Turner29.82929.1
AJ Green29.529.928.2
Giannis Antetokounmpo26.126.126.1
Kyle Kuzma23.326.828.2
Bobby Portis22.626.927.6
Gary Trent Jr.17.713.521.7
Gary Harris16.916.716.7

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned this week, and I talked about the fallout to the rotation in a video this week.

Minnesota Timberwolves

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Anthony Edwards33.435.936.7
Julius Randle31.233.233.7
Rudy Gobert29.832.232.4
Donte DiVincenzo27.93032.3
Naz Reid2626.228.6
Jaden McDaniels25.929.330.3
Jaylen Clark16.413.713.2
Mike Conley16.117.919.1
Bones Hyland13.817.919.8

Minnesota has a pretty consolidated six-man rotation, and little has changed. Bones Hyland, Mike Conley, and Jaylen Clark hover on the periphery as the rest of the rotation, but none of them play enough minutes to matter for fantasy leagues.

New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III36.334.334.6
Saddiq Bey34.33231.2
Zion Williamson29.127.225.9
Derik Queen26.925.128.2
Jeremiah Fears26.124.424.2
Bryce McGowens23.625.520.9
Jordan Poole21.924.125.8
Kevon Looney212121
Yves Missi19.317.713.6

Herbert Jones is battling an ankle injury that has kept him off the court and led to a brief boost in minutes for Bryce McGowen; however, that has not lasted. Kevin Looney has also returned this week and has played solid minutes off the bench behind Derik Queen. This team is really Queen, Trey Murphy III, and Zion Williamson, when he’s healthy, with some solid production from Saddiq Bey sprinkled in at times throughout a given week.

New York Knicks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
OG Anunoby36.535.635.3
Jalen Brunson36.33737.3
Mikal Bridges35.43637.3
Karl-Anthony Towns31.13131.9
Miles McBride22.222.222.2
Jordan Clarkson19.623.522
Mitchell Robinson18.220.320.4
Tyler Kolek15.320.418.9
Kevin McCullar Jr.13.611.37.8
Mohamed Diawara13.310.79
Josh Hart34.433.9

The Knicks welcomed Deuce McBride back from his ankle injury, but now Josh Hart is out. We’ve also reached a point in the season where the Knicks are playing so many games in a short period of time that head coach Mike Brown has really extended the rotation to include plenty of young guys like Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Mohamed Diawara. It won’t last, but they’ve looked solid.

Oklahoma City Thunder

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander31.23333
Jalen Williams30.230.230.1
Cason Wallace28.626.526.3
Chet Holmgren28.228.528.1
Luguentz Dort23.525.124.6
Ajay Mitchell22.222.222.9
Isaiah Hartenstein19.722.923.3
Aaron Wiggins18.816.317.3
Alex Caruso16.117.418

Things have remained pretty consistent for the Thunder over the last two weeks, but that also means that Isaiah Hartenstein is in a much smaller role than we saw earlier in the season when Jaylin Williams was out. However, he has also been battling a calf strain, so there’s a chance the Thunder are keeping his minutes in the low-to-mid twenties to manage that as well.

Orlando Magic

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Paolo Banchero36.335.335.9
Desmond Bane33.833.935.4
Wendell Carter Jr.32.831.531.9
Anthony Black31.132.534
Jalen Suggs25.425.428.6
Tyus Jones24.825.821.9
Tristan da Silva23.923.422.2
Goga Bitadze17.417.416.3

Jalen Suggs returned this week from his hip injury, and while he still isn’t built up to a full workload, it’s nice to see him back on the court. The Magic can use his ball-handling, and his return would likely mean a hit in usage for Desmond Bane and Anthony Black, even though Black will likely remain in the starting lineup and maintain fantasy value. Tyus Jones will also see a big decrease in minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Tyrese Maxey404039.2
VJ Edgecombe3635.735.7
Joel Embiid35.133.932.4
Paul George34.33433.1
Quentin Grimes28.627.629.3
Dominick Barlow25.626.825.7
Adem Bona20.52120.5
Jared McCain17.624.521.1

The 76ers are healthy, and, for now, that means limited minutes for Adem Bona and Jared McCain. We know Bona will be relevant whenever Joel Embiid misses time, but it seems that the strong play from Quentin Grimes has really capped McCain’s value right now. Kelly Oubre Jr. could also return next week, so we’ll need to keep an eye on how that changes the dynamic in Philly.

Phoenix Suns

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Devin Booker34.133.233
Dillon Brooks33.431.430.3
Royce O’Neale30.928.228.5
Collin Gillespie29.130.131.4
Oso Ighodaro26.424.123.3
Jordan Goodwin24.422.923.3
Ryan Dunn19.42320.5
Mark Williams17.220.721.8

Grayson Allen remains out with a knee injury, so Collin Gillespie has remained incredibly valuable to the Suns. With Jalen Green expected back in the second week of January, it will be interesting to see what that does to Gillespie’s role, but he has been a top-40 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks, so he needs to be relied on until the Suns show us otherwise.

Portland Trail Blazers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Deni Avdija36.637.137.1
Toumani Camara31.334.632.7
Shaedon Sharpe31.130.431.6
Caleb Love31.130.422.2
Kris Murray28.128.527.9
Donovan Clingan26.627.728.8
Sidy Cissoko23.820.624.2
Robert Williams III1818.517.8
Jerami Grant35.2

I admit that I thought this team would be better. Yes, Jrue Holiday is still out, and Jerami Grant has missed the last seven games with an Achilles injury, but the younger players haven’t taken the leap I thought they would. Scoot Henderson and Holiday are both doing on-court basketball activities, so it’s possible that both could be on the court within the next two weeks. That would take away almost all of the playing time for Caleb Love, and Grant’s return would move Kris Murray back into a smaller role.

Sacramento Kings

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Maxime Raynaud32.231.331
DeMar DeRozan29.734.233.7
Keegan Murray29.632.335.4
Nique Clifford262623.5
Keon Ellis24.717.419.6
Russell Westbrook24.428.230.2
Dylan Cardwell22.32321.5
Dennis Schröder21.523.424.4
Precious Achiuwa20.721.418.8

I never thought we’d see Maxime Raynaud lead the Kings in minutes this season, but here we are. With Zach LaVine (ankle) banged up and Russell Westbrook having his minutes dialed back from early-season highs, we also got to see Keon Ellis play more minutes and rookie Nique Clifford get more run. Frankly, that should have been the case all along, but I’m hesitant to believe the Kings keep this up when they’re healthy.

San Antonio Spurs

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
De’Aaron Fox3534.131.6
Devin Vassell32.431.630.4
Stephon Castle31.530.829.5
Julian Champagnie28.725.724.6
Victor Wembanyama26.225.523.2
Harrison Barnes25.226.325.7
Keldon Johnson24.522.621
Luke Kornet22.122.724
Dylan Harper20.120.220.5

The Spurs seemed to survive a big-time scare when Victor Wembanyama went down with a knee injury in the New Year’s Eve game against the Knicks. Sadly, given his frame, I’m not sure we’ll ever really see him consistently play 70+ minutes a game. The Spurs also lost Devin Vassell to an oblique injury, but it is reportedly expected to only last a couple of games. Dylan Harper should get more run as long as Vassell is out.

Toronto Raptors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Scottie Barnes37.535.535
Brandon Ingram36.634.535.3
Immanuel Quickley32.33332.4
Ja’Kobe Walter26.723.620.6
Jamal Shead26.323.424.2
Collin Murray-Boyles25.525.221.3
RJ Barrett24.124.124.1
Sandro Mamukelashvili19.123.523.7

RJ Barrett returned this week, and Scottie Barnes had a record-breaking game mixed in. I covered it all in a video this week.

Utah Jazz

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Lauri Markkanen3736.837.1
Keyonte George36.235.336
Brice Sensabaugh35.328.723.1
Jusuf Nurkić30.631.628.3
Isaiah Collier22.923.823.6
Svi Mykhailiuk17.71822.1
Walter Clayton Jr.17.316.715.6
Cody Williams16.412.413.3
Kevin Love16.222.421.6
Kyle Filipowski15.618.823.5

The Jazz had been playing too well, so Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Jusuf Nurkić all missed some games this week. With Ace Bailey (hip) out, Brice Sensabaugh has been getting some extra run, and Kyle Anderson returned on Thursday to play 32 minutes and put up a solid line. The Jazz were very depleted in that game, so I wouldn’t expect that level of production to continue with the team fully healthy.

Washington Wizards

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
CJ McCollum3131.433.1
Justin Champagnie28.225.324
Bilal Coulibaly26.82625.4
Alex Sarr26.525.625.4
Tre Johnson26.32422.3
Bub Carrington25.822.930
Khris Middleton22.621.621.7
Marvin Bagley III21.221.223.5

The Bub Carrington mini breakout appears to be over. We also had a hip flexor injury to Kyshawn George, which has allowed Justin Champagnie to see an uptick in minutes and usage. George’s absence has also allowed Bilaly Coulibaly to return to a higher usage role on the team, which has regained some of his fantasy value.