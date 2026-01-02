Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Peyton Watson shining with multiple Nuggets injured

In head-to-head leagues, it all comes down to the weekend. You can have a comfortable lead in multiple categories or by a bunch of points, but if you don’t make the most of the weekend, you can walk out with a loss.

Nine teams only play once this weekend, including the Celtics, Mavericks, Nuggets, Pistons, Rockets, Clippers, 76ers, Raptors and Jazz. Avoid those teams if you’re just looking to maximize your games played.

That’s often what it comes down to in standard points and category leagues, but that’s not always the case. Leagues with some sort of games cap or best ball formats like Yahoo!’s High Score leagues aren’t just looking for volume, though having two chances at a big night is a good strategy in best ball leagues.

Absolute must-start: Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have been decimated by injuries this season. The recent Nikola Jokic injury is the headliner, but Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson are all currently sidelined with extended injuries (though Gordon and Braun should return soon), and Jonas Valanciunas injured his calf in his first start in place of Jokic.

Those injuries have opened up a ton of usage for Watson, who had 24 points and eight rebounds in Denver’s last game. They’ll likely turn to DaRon Holmes II to fill the starting center spot, which means they’ll need Watson to step up on the glass and as a scorer. Matchups with the Cavaliers and Nets aren’t easy, but the lack of other healthy options propels Watson into being this weekend’s absolute must-start player.

Guards:

Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls

Jones should be rostered everywhere with Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Coby White (calf) both sidelined. He was excellent as a starter earlier this season when White was sidelined, and in his first game back in the starting unit, Jones had 20 points and 12 assists without missing a shot. They’ll take on the Magic and Hornets this weekend. Charlotte has been a bad defensive team all season, but Orlando hasn’t been as strong of a unit over their last 10 games.

Miles McBride, New York Knicks

McBride didn’t move into the starting lineup with Josh Hart (ankle) sidelined, but he did play more than Mohamed Diawara, who was the one to replace Hart as a starter. McBride played 26 minutes off the bench and scored 21 points after having 14 points in 19 minutes in his first game back after missing eight games with an ankle injury. They play the Hawks and 76ers this weekend, and while Philadelphia has been good defensively, Atlanta has been a disaster recently.

Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee takes on the Hornets and Kings this weekend, with both teams ranking in the bottom five in defensive rating over their last 10 games. It should be a good weekend for the Bucks, which usually means a good weekend for Rollins. He’s back in the starting unit, and even though he has had a pair of subpar shooting nights recently, this is a great opportunity for him to get back on track. Plus, he does enough in other categories to make up for it.

Forwards:

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

Black has been on an unreal heater, and until he cools down, he’s going to be a priority option. Matchups with the Bulls and Pacers, two bottom-10 defenses over their last 10 games, only make him more enticing. Black did see a drop in usage with Jalen Suggs back in the lineup instead of Tyus Jones, but Black was still productive and will continue to start until Franz Wagner returns.

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Miller is coming off back-to-back 30-point games, his first two of the season. Now, he gets to take on the Bucks, who have allowed the sixth-most three-pointers over their last 10 games, and the Bulls, who have a bottom-10 defensive rating over their last 10. Miller’s third season in the league has been rough overall, but he’s heating up at the right time.

Jake LaRavia, Los Angeles Lakers

With Rui Hachimura (calf) sidelined for a few games, LaRavia has replaced him as a starter. His first start was productive, though the scoring was underwhelming. However, in 10 starts this season, LaRavia is averaging 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. They’ll take on the Grizzlies at home twice this weekend, and LaRavia should be able to get some revenge against the team that drafted him.

Centers:

Noah Clowney, Brooklyn Nets

Clowney has had a strong season, though he has been limited recently. However, matchups with the Wizards and Nuggets, along with the absences of Nic Claxton (personal), Michael Porter Jr. (illness) and Cam Thomas (hamstring) on Friday, should result in at least one big night for him. Washington has been better recently, but over the course of the full season, they’ve been one of the worst rebounding teams in the league. Denver would normally be a tough matchup, but without Jokic and Valanciunas, Clowney should feast on the glass.

Luke Kornet, San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama (knee) may have avoided a major injury, but he has already been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Pacers and could remain out against the Trail Blazers on Saturday. Kornet wasn’t great as a starter in place of Wemby previously, but the Pacers matchup is favorable, even if the Blazers one isn’t.

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Clingan could find himself matching up against two backup centers this weekend. Derik Queen (quad) is questionable for Friday’s game, and Wemby could remain out on Saturday. Clingan struggled in his last outing, which was a blowout loss to the Thunder that was rough for the entire team. This weekend provides an opportunity for him to get back on track.