Spurs vs. Lakers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 10

The surging San Antonio Spurs (36-16) look to extend their four-game winning streak as they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (32-20) tonight at crypto.com Arena, aiming to take the season series against their Western Conference rivals.

Following a 40-point triple-double from reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and consistent dominance from MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs enter as favorites on the first night of a back-to-back for them whereas it’s the second half of a back-to-back for the Lakers. Los Angeles lost last night to Oklahoma City, 119-110.



With Luka Doncic (hamstring) a question mark for this one, LeBron James and co. will have their hands full against an athletic and confident Spurs’ team that has beaten them the last two times they have played.



Having not played since Saturday, the Spurs are the far fresher team taking the court tonight. As mentioned earlier, this is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Lakers. They are a respectable 4-4 in Game 2 of back-to-back games.



Despite the loss last night, the Lakers still sit atop the Pacific Division by 1.5 games over the Phoenix Suns. The Spurs lead the Southwest by 3.5 games over the Rockets.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.



Game Details and How to Watch Live: Spurs at Lakers

Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Time: 10:30PM EST

10:30PM EST Site: crypto.com Arena

crypto.com Arena City: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Network/Streaming: NBATV, FDSN Southwest, Spectrum Sports Network

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Spurs at Lakers



The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:





Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (-345), Los Angeles Lakers (+275)

San Antonio Spurs (-345), Los Angeles Lakers (+275) Spread: Spurs -8.5

Spurs -8.5 Total: 227.5 points



This game opened Spurs -7.5 with the Total set at 227.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!



Expected Starting Lineups: Spurs at Lakers

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Stephon Castle

SF Devin Vassell

PF Julian Champagnie

C Victor Wembanyama

Los Angeles Lakers

PG Luka Doncic

SG Austin Reaves

SF Marcus Smart

PF LeBron James

C Deandre Ayton

Injury Report: Spurs at Lakers

San Antonio Spurs

Lindy Waters (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic (hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Adou Thiero (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game



Read More: Fantasy Basketball Stock Up! Stock Down!

Important stats, trends and insights: Spurs at Lakers

The Spurs are 16-10 on the road this season

The Lakers are 14-9 at home this season

The Spurs are 28-23-2 ATS this season

The Lakers are 29-22 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 29 of the Lakers’ 52 games this season (29-23)

The OVER has cashed in just 21 of the Spurs’ 53 games this season (21-32)

LeBron James has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games

has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games Austin Reaves has pulled down 15 rebounds in his last two games

has pulled down 15 rebounds in his last two games Stephon Castle has averaged 6.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists in each of his last three games

has averaged 6.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists in each of his last three games Dylan Harper has at least 5 assists in 2 of his last 3 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Spurs and Lakers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Spurs -8.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Spurs -8.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 228.5



Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on Socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

