76ers vs. Warriors predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 3

The Philadelphia 76ers (28-21) visit the Golden State Warriors (27-23) tonight at the Chase Center, looking to extend their four-game winning streak and sweep the season series.

Philadelphia takes the court tonight for their third game in four nights in three different cities. Last night they were in Southern California knocking off the Clippers, 128-113. Tyrese Maxey led the attack, scoring 29 points (7-14 from deep). Starting in place of the suspended Paul George, Dominick Barlow added 26 points (10-16 FG).

The Warriors are dealing with substantial injuries including cornerstone players Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III. Despite this, Golden State has won six of their last ten and remains tough at home (17-8) relying on high-volume 3-point shooting, averaging 16.3 makes per game.

The Sixers sit in sixth in the Eastern Conference, one game behind fourth place Toronto but only two games ahead of seventh place Miami. The Warriors sit firmly in eighth in the Western Conference, three games behind the sixth place Lakers and 3.5 games ahead of the ninth place Clippers.

This is the second of two meetings between these teams during the regular season. As alluded to earlier, the 76ers won the first meeting 99-98 on December 4. Tyrese Maxey scored 35 points for Philly and sealed the win with a block in the final seconds.

As we take a closer look at the matchup, keep an eye on Joel Embiid’s availability. At the time of publication he is probable, but it would be his third game in four nights.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: 76ers at Warriors

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: Chase Center

Chase Center City: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Network/Streaming: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Game Odds: 76ers at Warriors

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Philadelphia 76ers (+130), Golden State Warriors (-155)

Philadelphia 76ers (+130), Golden State Warriors (-155) Spread: Warriors -3.5

Warriors -3.5 Total: 220.5 points

This game opened Warriors -1.5 with the Total set at 217.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: 76ers at Warriors

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre Jr.

PF Dominick Barlow

C Joel Embiid

Golden State Warriors

PG Pat Spencer

SG Brandin Podziemski

SF Moses Moody

PF Draymond Green

C Al Horford

Injury Report: 76ers at Warriors

Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George (susp) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Golden State Warriors

Moses Moody (knee) is listed as probable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as probable for tonight’s game Stephen Curry (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Seth Curry (back) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(back) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Jonathan Kuminga (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game LJ Cryer (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: 76ers at Warriors

The Warriors are 17-8 at home this season

The 76ers are 13-8 on the road this season

The Warriors are 24-26 ATS this season

The 76ers are 28-21 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 30 of the Warriors’ 50 games this season (30-20)

The OVER has cashed in 26 of the 76ers’ 49 games this season (26-23)

Tyrese Maxey has buried 4, 3-pointers in each of his last 2 games

has buried 4, 3-pointers in each of his last 2 games Dominick Barlow’s 26 points last night were his season high and just the second time this season he scored more than 20 (21 vs. Dallas, 12/20)

26 points last night were his season high and just the second time this season he scored more than 20 (21 vs. Dallas, 12/20) Brandin Podziemski’s PRA average the past 5 games is 24.4

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s 76ers and Warriors’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Warriors on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Warriors on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Warriors -3.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Warriors -3.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 220.5

