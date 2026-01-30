Trail Blazers vs. Knicks predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 30

With trade rumors swirling involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and New York, the Knicks (29-18) take the court at Madison Square Garden tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers (23-25).

After stumbling through the majority of January, Jalen Brunson and co. have strung together four straight wins. Wednesday night the Knicks rallied in the second half and eventually ran away from the Raptors, winning 119-92. Mikal Bridges scored 30 points and OG Anunoby added 26 to lead New York to their 29th win of the season.

This is the third of a three-game road trip for the Blazers. Portland lost the first two of the trip including Tuesday in Washington, 115-111. The Trail Blazers led the Wizards after three quarters but could not hold on for the win. Shaedon Sharpe led Portland with 31 points and Donovan Clingan pulled down 20 boards in the loss.

These teams met in Portland earlier this month. On January 11, the Knicks knocked off the Blazers, 123-114. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 26 points. Deni Avdija scored 25 points in the loss for the Blazers.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Trail Blazers at Knicks

Date: Friday, January 30, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: Blazervision, MSG

Game Odds: Trail Blazers at Knicks

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Portland Trail Blazers (+240), New York Knicks (-285)

Portland Trail Blazers (+240), New York Knicks (-285) Spread: Knicks -7.5

Knicks -7.5 Total: 224.5 points

This game opened Knicks -7.5 with the Total set at 227.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Trail Blazers at Knicks

Portland Trail Blazers

PG Jrue Holiday

SG Shaedon Sharpe

SF Toumani Camara

PF Deni Avdija

C Donovan Clingan

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Townes

Injury Report: Trail Blazers at Knicks

Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija (back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Robert Williams III (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Scoot Henderson (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Kris Murray (back) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(back) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Duop Reath (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Mattyse Thybulle (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Blake Wesley (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

New York Knicks

Josh Hart (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Miles McBride (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Trail Blazers at Knicks

The Knicks are 18-6 at home this season

The Blazers are 10-14 on the road this season

The Knicks are 25-23 ATS this season

The Blazers are 27-21 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 23 of the Blazers’ 48 games this season (23-25)

The OVER has cashed in 24 of the Knicks’ 48 games this season (24-24)

Donovan Clingan has pulled down at least 11 rebounds in 6 of his last 7 games

has pulled down at least 11 rebounds in 6 of his last 7 games OG Anunoby has recorded at least 2 steals in 5 of his last 6 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Trail Blazers and Knicks’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Knicks -7.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Knicks -7.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 224.5

