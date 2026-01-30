Trail Blazers vs. Knicks predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for January 30
With trade rumors swirling involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and New York, the Knicks (29-18) take the court at Madison Square Garden tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers (23-25).
After stumbling through the majority of January, Jalen Brunson and co. have strung together four straight wins. Wednesday night the Knicks rallied in the second half and eventually ran away from the Raptors, winning 119-92. Mikal Bridges scored 30 points and OG Anunoby added 26 to lead New York to their 29th win of the season.
This is the third of a three-game road trip for the Blazers. Portland lost the first two of the trip including Tuesday in Washington, 115-111. The Trail Blazers led the Wizards after three quarters but could not hold on for the win. Shaedon Sharpe led Portland with 31 points and Donovan Clingan pulled down 20 boards in the loss.
These teams met in Portland earlier this month. On January 11, the Knicks knocked off the Blazers, 123-114. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 26 points. Deni Avdija scored 25 points in the loss for the Blazers.
Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.
Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.
Game Details and How to Watch Live: Trail Blazers at Knicks
- Date: Friday, January 30, 2026
- Time: 7:30PM EST
- Site: Madison Square Garden
- City: New York, NY
- Network/Streaming: Blazervision, MSG
Game Odds: Trail Blazers at Knicks
The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Portland Trail Blazers (+240), New York Knicks (-285)
- Spread: Knicks -7.5
- Total: 224.5 points
This game opened Knicks -7.5 with the Total set at 227.5.
Expected Starting Lineups: Trail Blazers at Knicks
Portland Trail Blazers
- PG Jrue Holiday
- SG Shaedon Sharpe
- SF Toumani Camara
- PF Deni Avdija
- C Donovan Clingan
New York Knicks
- PG Jalen Brunson
- SG Josh Hart
- SF Mikal Bridges
- PF OG Anunoby
- C Karl-Anthony Townes
Injury Report: Trail Blazers at Knicks
Portland Trail Blazers
- Deni Avdija (back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Robert Williams III (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Scoot Henderson (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Kris Murray (back) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Duop Reath (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Mattyse Thybulle (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Blake Wesley (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
New York Knicks
- Josh Hart (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Miles McBride (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
Important stats, trends and insights: Trail Blazers at Knicks
- The Knicks are 18-6 at home this season
- The Blazers are 10-14 on the road this season
- The Knicks are 25-23 ATS this season
- The Blazers are 27-21 ATS this season
- The OVER has cashed in 23 of the Blazers’ 48 games this season (23-25)
- The OVER has cashed in 24 of the Knicks’ 48 games this season (24-24)
- Donovan Clingan has pulled down at least 11 rebounds in 6 of his last 7 games
- OG Anunoby has recorded at least 2 steals in 5 of his last 6 games
Rotoworld Best Bet
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Trail Blazers and Knicks’ game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Knicks -7.5
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 224.5
