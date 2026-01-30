 Skip navigation
PGA: Player Headshots 2025-2026
Justin Rose sets Torrey Pines pace with 62 as Brooks Koepka makes PGA Tour return with 73
Indiana Michigan raw 290126.jpg
Olivia Olson scores season-high 27 points to help No. 9 Michigan beat struggling Indiana 95-67
NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Northwestern
Martinelli scores 34, Singleton has double-double as Northwestern downs Penn State 94-73

Top Clips

nbc_nba_mavshornets_260130.jpg
HLs: Flagg goes off for 49 points in Mavs loss
nbc_nba_sunspistons_270129.jpg
Highlights: Brooks drops career-high 40 on Pistons
iowauscphoto.jpg
HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss

Rookie showcase game: Cooper Flagg scores 49, Kon Knueppel 34 in Hornets win

  
Published January 30, 2026 01:52 AM

Copper Flagg’s record-setting night was spoiled by his old college roommate.

The Mavericks’ Flagg set an NBA record for most points ever by a teenager when he scored 49 against the Hornets on Thursday night in Dallas.

But it was his old college roommate at Duke, Kon Knueppel, who got the win.

Knueppel stole a pass from Flagg with seven seconds left in a tie game, drove to the rim in transition and was fouled by Flagg. Knueppel then scored his 33rd and 34th points of the game on free throws with 4.1 seconds left, giving Charlotte the 123-121 win.

Knueppel had a big night himself, knocking down eight 3-pointers to set a Hornets rookie record.

Charlotte got 23 points from Brandon Miller (that’s nine straight games with 20+ points for Miller), while LaMelo Ball added 22 points, including hitting six 3-pointers.

