Rookie showcase game: Cooper Flagg scores 49, Kon Knueppel 34 in Hornets win

Copper Flagg’s record-setting night was spoiled by his old college roommate.

The Mavericks’ Flagg set an NBA record for most points ever by a teenager when he scored 49 against the Hornets on Thursday night in Dallas.

Despite the loss, Cooper Flagg put on a HISTORIC performance at home 🔥



🏀 49 PTS (New career-high, Most-ever by a teen)

🏀 10 REB

🏀 20-29 FGM pic.twitter.com/mMsg1pdFxn — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2026

But it was his old college roommate at Duke, Kon Knueppel, who got the win.

Knueppel stole a pass from Flagg with seven seconds left in a tie game, drove to the rim in transition and was fouled by Flagg. Knueppel then scored his 33rd and 34th points of the game on free throws with 4.1 seconds left, giving Charlotte the 123-121 win.

Knueppel had a big night himself, knocking down eight 3-pointers to set a Hornets rookie record.

The former college roommates delivered an EPIC DUEL in Dallas 🤯



Cooper Flagg: 49 PTS (career-high, most-ever by a teen), 10 REB, 20-29 FGM



Kon Knueppel: 34 PTS (career-high), 4 REB, 8 3PM (new franchise rookie record), 10-16 FGM pic.twitter.com/J081u6J6os — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2026

Charlotte got 23 points from Brandon Miller (that’s nine straight games with 20+ points for Miller), while LaMelo Ball added 22 points, including hitting six 3-pointers.