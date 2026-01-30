Rookie showcase game: Cooper Flagg scores 49, Kon Knueppel 34 in Hornets win
Copper Flagg’s record-setting night was spoiled by his old college roommate.
The Mavericks’ Flagg set an NBA record for most points ever by a teenager when he scored 49 against the Hornets on Thursday night in Dallas.
Despite the loss, Cooper Flagg put on a HISTORIC performance at home 🔥— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2026
🏀 49 PTS (New career-high, Most-ever by a teen)
🏀 10 REB
🏀 20-29 FGM pic.twitter.com/mMsg1pdFxn
But it was his old college roommate at Duke, Kon Knueppel, who got the win.
Knueppel stole a pass from Flagg with seven seconds left in a tie game, drove to the rim in transition and was fouled by Flagg. Knueppel then scored his 33rd and 34th points of the game on free throws with 4.1 seconds left, giving Charlotte the 123-121 win.
Knueppel had a big night himself, knocking down eight 3-pointers to set a Hornets rookie record.
The former college roommates delivered an EPIC DUEL in Dallas 🤯— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2026
Cooper Flagg: 49 PTS (career-high, most-ever by a teen), 10 REB, 20-29 FGM
Kon Knueppel: 34 PTS (career-high), 4 REB, 8 3PM (new franchise rookie record), 10-16 FGM pic.twitter.com/J081u6J6os
Charlotte got 23 points from Brandon Miller (that’s nine straight games with 20+ points for Miller), while LaMelo Ball added 22 points, including hitting six 3-pointers.