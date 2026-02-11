 Skip navigation
Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended 7 games, Hornets Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate 4 games for brawl

  
Published February 11, 2026 11:54 AM

Isaiah Stewart committed one of the NBA’s cardinal sins: He left the bench to get involved in a fight.

That’s going to cost him seven games as the NBA handed down its suspensions from Monday’s fight during the Detroit at Charlotte game. The suspensions, all without pay, are:

• Isaiah Stewart: 7 games
• Miles Bridges: 4 games
• Moussa Diabate: 4 games
• Jalen Duren: 2 games

The NBA said that the length of Stewart’s suspension was based in part on “his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.” This is the fourth time he has been suspended for a fight.

Stewart’s suspension feels about right — the league had to come down hard on him. Duren, whose push of Diabate started the entire thing, got off lightly here.

The fight came in the third quarter of the Pistons’ win over the Hornets on Monday.
Brawl leads to four ejections in DET-CHA matchup
In the third quarter of the Pistons vs. Hornets matchup, punches were thrown and things got heated after a tie up between Moussa Diabate and Jalen Duren that led to four ejections.

It had been a chippy, physical game already midway through the third quarter when Detroit’s Duren and Charlotte’s Diabate had some words before an inbounds play. Detroit moved the ball around and got it to Duren in the post, who turned to score and was fouled by Diabate. Up to that point, this was all standard NBA stuff.

Then Duren and Diabate got face-to-face and had words again, which is when Duren pushed Diabate away in the face. Diabate got angry and went at Duren, taking swings while Tobias Harris held him back, and from there it escalated into a proper fight. Bridges had jumped in to defend Diabate and took swings as well.

Stewart left the Pistons bench to get in the middle of it and with that was always going to get the largest fine.

