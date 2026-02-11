 Skip navigation
How to watch the 2026 NBA Rising Stars: Stream info, time, teams, format explained, preview

  
Published February 11, 2026 04:05 PM

NBA All-Star Weekend will kick off Friday night with the 2026 Castrol NBA Rising Stars.

Three teams of the best NBA rookies and sophomores and a fourth team of G League players will compete in a three-game tournament.

In a draft from the 21-player pool, rookies Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and VJ Edgecombe were the first-round picks.

More information below on the Castol NBA Rising Stars, including how to watch:

How to watch the 2026 Castrol NBA Rising Stars, date, start time

  • When: Saturday, Feb. 13
  • Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET; championship at 10:35 p.m. ET
  • TV/Streaming: Peacock

What is the 2026 NBA Rising Stars?

The four-team mini-tournament is an annual showcase of the NBA’s best young talent during All-Star Weekend.

NBA Rising Stars format explained

NBA assistant coaches determined the pool of 21 NBA players, with each team submitting one ballot with rankings of rookies and sophomores.

The top 10 rookies and top 10 sophomores earned spots, according to the point totals. The final spot was awarded to the higher-scoring player among the 11th-ranked finishers in each class (there is one more sophomore than rookie based on total points).

Hall of Fame players Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady each drafted a team of seven players. The fourth team, which is coached by current NBC Sports analyst Austin Rivers, will be comprised of G League Rising Stars.

An assistant coach from one of the NBA All-Star Game coaching staffs will be named head coach for each of the four Rising Stars teams, working alongside the honorary coaches.

In the tournament, Team Melo will face Team Austin at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Team Vince vs. Team T-Mac at 9:55 p.m. ET. The winners will meet in the championship.

In each semifinal game, the winner is the first team to reach or surpass 40 points. The championship game will be won by the first team to reach or surpass 25 points.

Teams, players in NBA Rising Stars

Team Melo

  • Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks)
  • Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets)
  • Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)
  • Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs)
  • Jeremiah Fears (New Orleans Pelicans)
  • Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers)
  • Collin Murray-Boyles (Toronto Raptors)

Team T-Mac

  • Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets)
  • Kel’el Ware (Miami Heat)
  • Tre Johnson (Washington Wizards)
  • Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)
  • Ajay Mitchell (Oklahoma City Thunder, out with an injury)
  • Jaylon Tyson (Cleveland Cavaliers)
  • Cam Spencer (Memphis Grizzlies)
  • Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks)*
    * Replaces Ajay Mitchell

Team Vince

  • VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers)
  • Derik Queen (New Orleans Pelicans)
  • Kyshawn George (Washington Wizards)
  • Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls)
  • Egor Dёmin (Brooklyn Nets)
  • Cedric Coward (Memphis Grizzlies)
  • Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies)

Team Austin

(G League Rising Stars)

  • Sean East II (Salt Lake City Stars)
  • Ron Harper Jr. (Maine Celtics)
  • David Jones Garcia (Austin Spurs) [injured, will not play*]
  • Yanic Konan Niederhäuser (San Diego Clippers)
  • Alijah Martin (Raptors 905)
  • Tristen Newton (Rio Grande Valley Vipers)
  • Yang Hansen (Rip City Remix)
  • Mac McClung (Chicago Bulls)

NBA Rising Stars history

Formerly known as the Rising Stars Challenge, the event has been around since 1994, starting with solely rookies. Second-year players were added in 2000, and G League players joined in 2022.

The NBA Rising Stars has been through multiple formats before its current mini-tournament.

What other NBA events are on NBC and Peacock for All-Star Weekend?

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

