Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg suffers left mid-foot sprain, out Thursday vs. Lakers, All-Star Rising Stars game

Well, this just sucks.

Cooper Flagg has suffered a left mid-foot sprain and will not face off against the Lakers on Thursday night (in a game Luka Doncic also will miss due to a hamstring injury), and is out of the All-Star Friday night Rising Stars game as well, the team announced.

The injury occurred in Dallas’ game at PHX on Tuesday. Flagg will miss the team’s game at LAL on Thursday as well as the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars game on Friday. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 12, 2026

Flagg is expected to return just after the All-Star break.

Flagg has lived up to the hype as the No. 1 pick of the Mavericks, averaging 20.4 points,6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists a game this season while playing good defense for a rookie. He is the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year and was Carmelo Anthony’s No. 1 pick for Team Carmelo in the Rising Stars game on Friday night of All-Star Weekend (the NBA league office will choose his replacement).