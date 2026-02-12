 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Seton Hall
Clark scores 31, Seton Hall beats Providence 87-80
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Betts scores 22 points and No. 2 UCLA stretches win streak to 18 games by overpowering MSU, 86-63
NCAA Womens Basketball: Creighton at UConn
Fudd leads the way as top-ranked UConn wins its 42nd consecutive game with blowout of Creighton

nbc_nba_randlecomp_260211.jpg
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
nbc_wcbb_ucla_mich_260211.jpg
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
nbc_mcbb_provsetonhall_260211.jpg
Highlights: Seton Hall snaps skid vs. Providence

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg suffers left mid-foot sprain, out Thursday vs. Lakers, All-Star Rising Stars game

  
Published February 11, 2026 11:28 PM

Well, this just sucks.

Cooper Flagg has suffered a left mid-foot sprain and will not face off against the Lakers on Thursday night (in a game Luka Doncic also will miss due to a hamstring injury), and is out of the All-Star Friday night Rising Stars game as well, the team announced.

Flagg is expected to return just after the All-Star break.

Flagg has lived up to the hype as the No. 1 pick of the Mavericks, averaging 20.4 points,6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists a game this season while playing good defense for a rookie. He is the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year and was Carmelo Anthony’s No. 1 pick for Team Carmelo in the Rising Stars game on Friday night of All-Star Weekend (the NBA league office will choose his replacement).

Cooper Flagg