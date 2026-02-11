How to watch 2026 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest: TV/live stream info for NBA’s All-Star Saturday

NBA All-Star Weekend is here, and fans can tune in to all their favorite events on NBC and Peacock. The festivities tip off on Friday with the Rising Stars Challenge at 9:00 PM ET and HBCU Classic at 11:00 PM ET.

NBA All-Star Saturday features the State Farm 3-Point Contest, Kia Shooting Stars and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest all tipping off at 5:00 PM ET.

The weekend closes with the 75th All-Star Game on Sunday, broken into four mini-games beginning at 5:00 PM ET.

See below for additional information on the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest and how to watch all of the other exciting events featured on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season NBA games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

2026 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest Participants

Keshad Johnson, Miami Heat

The second-year man out of Arizona has averaged 7.6 minutes per game across 21 appearances for the Heat this season. He’s seen most of his playing time with the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic

The rookie first-rounder has logged 12.2 minutes per game, and he scored a career-best 20 points against the Washington Wizards on January 6. Richardson is the son of two-time Slam Dunk Contest winner Jason Richardson.

Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs

The first-year man from Arizona is averaging 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds across 9.3 minutes per game, but he had the best game of his career in Tuesday’s win over the Lakers, going for 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and three three-pointers across 27 minutes.

Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers

Hayes is a regular part of LA’s rotation, logging 17.3 minutes per game with six starts. A lethal lob threat, he ranks 19th in the Association with 75 dunks this season.

How to watch the 2026 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest:

When: Saturday, February 14

Saturday, February 14 Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA Time: 5:00 PM ET (third event)

5:00 PM ET (third event) Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

What other NBA events are on NBC and Peacock for All-Star Weekend?

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Slam Dunk Contest History and Stats

Number of Dunk Contests: 42 (counting the 1976 and 1977 contests)



42 (counting the 1976 and 1977 contests) First Dunk Contest: 1976 ABA Slam Dunk Contest, won by Julius Erving



1976 ABA Slam Dunk Contest, won by Julius Erving First Official NBA Dunk Contest: 1984, won by Larry Nance



1984, won by Larry Nance Multi-time winners: 7



7 Three-time winners: Nate Robinson, Mac McClung



Nate Robinson, Mac McClung Most consecutive wins: 3, Mac McClung (2023-25)



3, Mac McClung (2023-25) Most Dunk Contest appearances: 5, Dominique Wilkins (two wins), Clyde Drexler (no wins)



5, Dominique Wilkins (two wins), Clyde Drexler (no wins) Team with most Dunk Contest wins: New York Knicks (5)



New York Knicks (5) Number of perfect Dunk Contest scores: 1, Mac McClung (2025)



1, Mac McClung (2025) Shortest Dunk Contest winner: Spud Webb, 5'7 (1986)



Spud Webb, 5'7 (1986) Youngest Dunk Contest winner: Kobe Bryant, 18 years old (1997)

Notable Slam Dunk Contests

1986 - Spud Webb Elevates

Webb was a late sub for Michael Jordan, and the 5'7 guard answered the call with a shocking display of bounce to claim the win over teammate Dominique Wilkins.

1988 - His Airness Takes Flight

The most famous dunk of Jordan’s illustrious career came at the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest when he took down Dominique Wilkins with a slam from the free throw line that earned him a perfect 50.

2000 - Vinsanity Unleashes

Widely regarded as the best Dunk Contest of all time, Vince Carter unleashed a series of jaw-dropping jams to defeat Tracy McGrady and Steve Francis. After nailing a between-the-legs windmill, he famously declared, “it’s over.”

2008 - Superman and the Cupcake

Dwight Howard donned his Superman cape for one of the Dunk Contest’s most iconic finishes. He defeated Gerald Green, who blew out the candle on a cupcake placed on the rim.

2016 - LaVine vs. Gordon

The only contest that can hold a candle to the 2000 event featured a barrage of spectacular dunks from two of the NBA’s most athletic finishers. LaVine narrowly won after a remarkable back-and-forth with Gordon.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

